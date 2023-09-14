ATLANTIC – After a 47-33 win over Clarke to open the season, it appeared some good things were ahead for the Atlantic football team this fall, and that two really strong games against Glenwood and Greene County were on the horizon.
To say the least, things haven’t gone according to plan.
In the past two weeks against teams with Rams as the mascot, the Trojans were outscored 88-12. Penalties were common in both games – the Trojans had 11 against Greene County, more than once after they a big play – and the team was guilty of 10 turnovers over the past two weeks.
Part of those mistakes comes with having a young team, noted coach Joe Brummer. Remember, there were 22 seniors who played a year ago, and many of this year’s starters were on the depth chart behind a senior.
“It seemed that when we had a big play, there was something we did wrong or messed up on that hurt us or bit us in the butt,” said Brummer. “We’ve got to clean up those things with the young team that we have. The experience will help and moving on and looking forward we limit the penalties and turnovers going forward.”
Despite all of the things that hindered the Trojan effort, there were some positives, said Brummer. Several younger player stepped up and showed some promise for the future.
McLaren has 225 yards rushing on the season, and two of his plays Friday night were 20-plus yards, and he also did a good job setting up blocks for the other running backs. Evan Sorensen had 10 tackles on defense, including seven solos, and saw more time exclusively on defense.
Jarrett Hansen also had a nice catch over the middle for a nice gain, too, said the coach. That was a 40-yard reception on the Trojans’ best drive of the second half, one that in the end petered out at the 1-yard line, thanks in part to a delay-of-game penalty.
“With some special teams stuff on kickoff return, our kickoff team both times (the Rams started) inside their 25,” said Brummer. “Our special teams have a lot of younger guys champing at the bit to show what they have, and Hadin Thompson is doing a great job as a kickoff guy, and it’s a great surprise coming into the year and shows what he’s done with extra camps he’s gone to.”
So there were positives coming out of the Greene County game.
That said, the games against Glenwood and Greene County are in the rearview mirror. This is a new week, and the Trojans have a chance to redeem themselves.
What better opportunity to have a breakout game than homecoming week, and against an old foe that the Trojans have had a good rivalry with in the past.
The homecoming foe: Winterset.
Like Atlantic in its game against Greene County, Winterset had a disastrous start to its game last week against Carlisle. The Huskies fell behind 8-0 after a 78-yard drive ended with a fumble on the Wildcats’ 2-yard line, with the opposing linebacker getting a strip and going 98 yards for the touchdown. A botched kickoff return forced the Huskies to start inside their own 10-yard line and, after a three-and-out, a short punt saw the Wildcats return the ball to the Husky 25 yard line.
The Huskies, however, adjusted and went on to their first win of the season, 28-11 over the Wildcats.
Quarterback Hunter Lyon was 7-for-11 for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while Hank Wilmes was the all-purpose guy, with three receptions for 114 yards and 27 carries for 130 yards.
Luke Linde added a 44-yard field goal against the ‘Cats, and is 3-for-4 on the season on field-goal tries. He’s also a good punter, averaging 36.8 yards per punt on his 11 punts.
For the season, Lyon is 27-for-52 for 407 yards, with two touchdowns against no interceptions. Wilmes, as noted, is the versatile player on the field with 505 yards rushing on 76 carries, and 122 yards on four catches and a touchdown, including a 77-yarder. Kade White is the top receiver, with 11 catches for 164 yards and a 12-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Zac Mortvedt has 22 tackles, including a sack, while Carson Bellamy adds 14.5 tackles including a sack. Linde has three of the Huskies’ four turnovers, including two interceptions and 20 total return yards.
Besides Linde, Wyatt Swanson has been good on special teams as returner, with a 45.5 yard average on his two kick returns. The Huskies average 20 yards on kickoff returns.
“Winterset’s impressive,” said Brummer. “They’ve always been Winterset. When I was in school and coaching here, they always want to run the ball, the good ol’ wishbone. They do a great job of getting into the I (formation) and run downhill. They’re Winterset football, smash-mouth and hard-nosed. You know what you’re going to get, you’re going to be in a dogfight and it’s fun to watch.”
Lyon is a good dual threat and can run the ball, noted Brummer, even though the Huskies tend to give running chores to others. Wilmes is the one to watch, he said.
“He’s fast and can flat-out fly,” said Brummer. “He does a great job of following his blocks and he’s also a great pass-catcher. Out of the backfield, they like to get him the ball into space. He’s very athletic ... and they like to make the most of his speed.”
The Huskies are known for mixing up coverage and fronts, based on their being a Class 4A school, and run the nickel and 4-front packages well. They’re big and physical up front.
“You’re not going to catch them out of position very much ... they’re going to do a great job defensively and making it look different,” said Brummer.
Back to Atlantic’s game vs. Greene County, the Trojans picked up 202 yards total offense against Greene County, and it was youth that picked up most of the yards. McLaren had 59 yards rushing in the contest, including two big pickups that gave the Trojans glimmers of hope, while Xavier Darrow’s 31-yard reception set up the Trojans’ lone touchdown of the game, McLaren’s eventual 3-yard fullback plunge late in the first half.
The last-minute drive was also a highlight, but otherwise, it was all Greene County.
The moral to the game, and the focus this week: “The little things.”
“If the pass isn’t there, we’ve got to throw the ball away,” said Brummer. “With penalties, if we make one mistake, we can’t linger on it and let it become two, and ... we’ve got to keep our head up when we have adversity. Not everything is going to be perfect sunshine and rainbows and we’ve got to persevere through and not hang our heads through those moments.”
Brummer is hoping for a large crowd on homecoming night at the Trojan Bowl.
“Be loud. We had a huge crowd (for the home opener Sept. 1 vs. Glenwood) and I was super happy ... with the crowd that came to cheer us on,” he said. “It’s a great home field advantage and the louder they are ... it helps the kids and we appreciate all the support.”