FORT DODGE – Some faces are new. Some are quite familiar.
That’s the story for area cross country runners as they take to the course at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge this and the state meet this weekend.
This is the third year in a row for a two-day format for the state meet, as run by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The largest schools, including Class 3A’s Atlantic, will run Saturday, meaning the smaller two tiers of schools – locally, it’s all Class 1A, with Audubon, ACGC and Riverside represented – going Friday.
Friday, Class 1A starts off the series of state championship races with the girls at 10:30 a.m. and boys at 11:15 a.m., and awards at noon. Class 2A takes their turn at 2:30 p.m. for the girls, 3:15 p.m. for the boys, and awards at 4 p.m.
Saturday brings the big schools, with Class 3A going at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. for the girls and boys, with awards at noon; and Class 4A following a 2:30 p.m./3:15 p.m/4 p.m. schedule for girls, boys and awards.
CLASS 1A
It’s been a climb to the top for ACGC’s boys.
Two years ago, the Chargers didn’t have a single runner in the top 20 but still placed fourth teamwise. A year ago, four runners were in the top 25 and won the state championship.
Two of those runners, including fourth-place finisher Trevin Suhr, have graduated. But the Chargers are loaded once again and are among the favorites for the 2022 state championship.
ACGC has two runners in the top 30 of the final Iowa Track Coaches Association’s rankings, including top-ranked Justin Reinhart and No. 28 Andrew Mahaffey. Both ran roughly a 5-1/2 minute pace at the SQM and finished third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Chargers to the meet title and the right to send the entire team to state.
Bo Arrasmith, Noah Kading and Lance Bunde also return from last year’s state meet. They placed from 46th to 73rd to round out the dominant championship run.
It’s that veteran mix that coach Colin Shawgo and his team hope will lead to a second state championship.
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller and Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan placed above Reinhart and Mahaffey at the SQM, and both were in the IATC’s final top eight. Also in the top five and looking to contend for a state title: Ethan Lotzenheister of Madrid, Aidan O’Neil of Iowa City Regina and Landon Bendgen of Woodbine.
Regina, Woodbine and Council Bluffs Lewis Central figure to be ACGC’s top challengers for the boys’ state championship.
On the girls’ side, it’s all individuals who qualified.
ACGC sophomore Ava Campbell was the runner-up at the SQM. Running on her home course, Campbell had a 6:35-per-mile pace and came in at 20:27. She qualified along with her team last year, but this time around, the Chargers fell nine points short of second place. (Just the top two teams in each SQM qualify for state.)
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger has consistently been in the top 5 of most of her meets, and at the SQM came in third at 20:51, running a 6:42-mile pace. A year ago at state, she placed 18th, tops among all freshmen at the state meet.
Last year’s breakout performance at state, along with a big state track meet – sixth in the 3000-meter run and top half of the 1500-meter run – has set the stage for a big sophomore season for Beisswenger.
The Riverside duo of Carly Henderson and Bailey Richardson, both first-time qualifiers – round out the News-Telegraph area’s state contingent in Class 1A.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines is the top-ranked girl in the final IATC poll, with Sibley-Ocheyedan Madison Brouwer ranked second. Logan-Magnolia, Earlham and South Winneshiek are ranked in the top three.
CLASS 3A
Atlantic senior Ava Rush was ranked 20th in the final IATC Class 3A girls’ poll, and will be the top bet among Trojan runners to reach “the deck” – the Lakeside clubhouse deck – with a top-15 finish.
After a mid-season scare where she passed out at a meet, the busy-as-a-bee Rush rebounded and came in third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, on the same Harlan course where she was unable to finish just a few weeks earlier.
Rush came in third at the SQM at Glenwood with a 6:12-mile pace and a final time of 19:18 to earn her second-straight state trip.
Going with her, also for the second time, is one of her best friends, junior Claire Pellett. The Trojan junior, ranked 22nd in the last IATC poll, was sixth at the SQM meet and ran a 6:15-mile pace to stamp her ticket. Joining the pair is junior Belle Berg, who came in 12th to earn her first-ever state trip.
It’s a family affair for state qualifying for Atlantic’s girls. Berg’s brother, Zach, is a previous state qualifier as both an individual (in 2019) and as part of the 2018 state boys’ team. while both of Rush’s sisters, Payton and Karsyn, have competed at Fort Dodge, with Payton competing for Griswold in the mid-2010s and Karsyn in Trojan black and gold.
The streak of boys’ qualifiers continued when Devon Fields turned in a 14th-place individual finish at the SQM.
Fields was mid-pack in the top-7 as late as the week before the Hawkeye Ten, but broke through as the Trojans’ front runner at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a 20th-place finish. That set the stage for a big SQM performance with a 5:28-mile performance and a finish just under 17 minutes on the Glenwood course.
In the boys’ race, Glenwood, which had six runners in the top 15, was ranked third in the final IATC poll and should be among the top contenders for the state team championship. Pella and North Polk are 1-2. Jedidiah Osgood of Marion and Ethan Eichhorn of Coucnil Bluffs Lewis Central figure to battle it out for the individual boys’ championship.
The Pella girls’ team will be looking for the state championship sweep, as they were also the state’s top-ranked team in the final IATC poll. Ballard and ADM were ranked right behind; Glenwood and Harlan were in the top 10. Ballard senior Paityn Noe is the clear favorite to win the state title, with Lourdes Mason of Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Geneva Timmerman of ADM and Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan expected to be her top competition.