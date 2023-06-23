Athletes from 33 Iowa teams participated in the 2023 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships, June 15-17, at Black Oak Clays, near Pella.
The course was set by Dave Koch, of Little Fox River Sporting Clays, in Missouri.
Carson Finney of the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars repeated as a three-time state champion for the men’s varsity division. The Ankeny Jaguars Shooting Sports team also took home first place varsity squad in sporting clays, while Megan Vos from the Oskaloosa Shooting Team won the Ladies Varsity Division. The PC Eagles won the Junior Varsity Squad Division.
Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays: Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars; Logan Sease, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars;; Carter Miller, AGWSR Cougars; Logan Bruxvoort, Pella Shooters Club; Will Reaman, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars; Carson Abrams, PC Eagles.
Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays: Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team; Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles; Josey Ridley, Pella Shooters Club; Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club; Emma Adams, Oskaloosa Shooting Team; Samantha Kelchen, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports.
Sporting Clays Varsity Squads: Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Iron Squad, 507 points; Pella Green Squad, 468 points; Oskaloosa Shooting Team, 466 points; PC Eagles, 462 points; Underwood Youth Trap Club, 458 points.
Find the complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/3722.