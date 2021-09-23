AUDUBON – Ask Sean Birks if he thought his Audubon football team's big matchup against top-ranked CAM would be this huge – particuarly given it's just past the midway point of the 2021 season – he admits that might be a fair statement.
"I mean, yeah, most of us ... their program, our program ... we both knew when we looked at the pre-season rankings who everybody brought back, this is one we've had circled," said the Wheeler coach. "But at the same time with football, you can't look too far ahead. We've had Fremont-Mills, they've had Fremont-Mills, we've had Exira-EHK, they've had some games, so both teams have done a good job at going 1-0 each week to make sure this is what we've (waited) for."
Indeed, this is the one game that will go a huge way into firming up first place in the Iowa eight-man District 10 standings. Win, and you're in the driver's seat for the district title and home field advantage for the playoffs. Lose, and it you might still get a first-round home game, but if there's a rematch along the way you might be on the road.
For now, it's this game, and it's a 7 p.m. kickoff at Chis Jones Field in Audubon.
That fact is not lost on Barry Bower, CAM's football coach.
"It's one of those where anytime you get to this time of the year you've put in the hard work. We've also understood at the beginning of the year when the districts came out and Audubon and CAM and some others ... it was going to be a tough district," said the second-year Cougar coach. "We're to that point and both teams have taken care of business and it's an honor and privilege to be mentioned in the same exact category as Audubon and some of these teams. Anytime you get that hopefully you've earned some type of respect."
Although both teams may look at this as just another game, the players and coaches both are going in knowing this a special game.
"Us and Audubon we've got a little bit of a rivalry. We played them in playoffs two years ago (a 40-32 Audubon playoff quarterfinal win to go to the UNI-Dome)," said senior tight end Colby Rich.
"We know the circumstances and we know the standards we want to live up to, and this is one of those games where we want to show what we're made of and what we can do," added senior quarterback Lane Spieker. "This game's going to tell us a lot about how far we can go."
Both teams had big statement wins a week ago, and both team's star players had key roles in those victories.
Lane Spieker pushed past 1,000 rushing yards – the first to reach that mark in any class statewide, eight- or 11-man – in CAM's 78-7 rout of East Mills.
Birks has a lot of respect for Spieker, but the obvious focus will be on slowing him down.
"He's a dynamite kid, and has tremendous speed ... breaks a ton of tackles," Birks said. "His vision is really good too. If he sees a cutback lane, he'll take it. And he can throw it as well. He's definitely the key to our game plan ... (but) he's been every week and teams haven't stopped him, so just because we know it's a key doesn't make it easier."
Defensive tackle Joey Schramm recorded 5.5 quarterback sacks for Audubon in holding their next door neighbors, Exira-EHK, to 80 total yards offense. Having short fields – the Wheelers forced four turnovers, while Braden Wessel averaged 18 yards per punt return – may have helped keep quarterback Gavin Smith's statistics down, but having a hand in six touchdowns to go along with 205 total yards is nothing to scoff at.
Coach Bower is probably the Cougars' biggest motivator.
"He's always pushing us at practice and always telling us we're close to getting over that hump to get to the Dome," said defensive end Joe Kauffman.
Spieker knows how cool it's been to have success on the field, what with his video game-like numbers. But he gives credit where it's due.
"You can never do it with all these guys around me, the O-line. Most of the time, I'm hardly even touched, 10- or 15-yards on the field and these guys make it easy," he said.
But let's also toot the horn of some of Audubon's stars or the supporting cast. Matthew Beisswenger is a key example, averaging nearly 27 yards on his six receptions, three of them going for touchdowns. And there's a second running option in Carter Andreasen (305 yards, four touchdowns).
"I think we both want to establish the run game," said Birks. "We both want to be physical and we're both not scared to throw the football if the play dictates it. We've got weapons we trust all over the place"
It's Week 5, and after this there's three more games. Both coaches said that afterward it's just like everyone else in playoff contention: They control their own destiny.
"One of the two of us will control our destiny and the other will have to take care of business," said Birks. "It's one week at a time."
Bower said this game is really about getting respect, and knows it'll come down to limiting penalties and turnovers, and executing in all phases of the game.
"Let's just go earn our respect and play like we're capable of playing," he said. "Hopefully we just get a chance to sneak into the playoffs somewhere, whether it's 1, 2 or 3."