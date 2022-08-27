CROSS COUNTRY
Glenwood Invitational: The Atlantic cross country teams had a successful Saturday at the Ram Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Lake Park.
The Trojan boys utilized pack running to sweep the 18th through 21st spots to capture the bronze. Alex Sonntag (18:41.4), Bennett Whetstone (18:55.35), Mason McFadden (18:55.86) and Tyrell Williams (18:57.68) finished in that order, with Devon Fields' 39th place finish, at 19:51.87 rounding out the scoring.
On the girls' side, three Trojans were in the top 10, led by Ava Rush's runner-up finish at 19:50.32. Claire Pellett (21:10.76) and Belle Berg (21:44.15) were seventh and eighth, respectively, to help pace the Trojans past Harlan in the team standings. Katrina Williams (23rd) and Mariah Huffman (24th) rounded out the scoring, both in in under 23:30.
Glenwood swept the team titles on their home course. Council Bluffs Lewis Centrla's Ethan Eichhorn and Harlan's Lindse Sonderman won the boys' and girls' races, respectively.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa Western 46, Dodge City 0: Dominant is probably the best way to describe Iowa Western's performance in its season opener Saturday vs. Dodge City at Titan Stadium.
Three different Reivers ran for first-half touchdowns, all from inside the 15 yard line, with James Graham's 14-yard run midway through the first period breaking the scoring ice. Derek Combs (1 yard) and Bryant Williams (3 yards) were the other first-half scores on the ground.
CJ Horton caught a pass from Andre Goodman to extend the lead to 28-0, and Sam Wilber added a 29-yard field goal just before halftime to extend the lead to 31-0. Williams and LJ Fitzpatrick finished the scoring in the second half.
The Reiver defense held the Conquistadors to 126 total yards while the offense rolled up 463. Goodman finished with 131 passing yards while Williams and Coombs had 69 and 62 yards, respectively, in an attack where eight Reivers touched the ball.