ATLANTIC – The Atlantic girls' soccer team posted a couple of firsts in its program history Thursday night.
With a convincing 5-0 win over Perry, the Trojans are believed to have opened the season with a win in back-to-back years for the first time. And, at least as far back as Varsity Bound Iowa (previously QuikStats Iowa) records go, this may well be the first time the Trojans ever beat the Jayettes.
The Jayettes had gone 6-0 against the Trojans since 2011, but on this night, the Trojans were determined to end the streak, and did so convincingly.
It was also the Trojans' first win, either boys or girls, on the newly renovated soccer pitch turf. The Trojans played all of last year at the Trojan Bowl while the track and field was rebuilt.
All of that was thanks to the footwork of Jada Jensen, who scored the team's first four goals, two in each half. Add to it some good defense and nice work inside the net by goalkeeper Edria Brummer, there's a lot to celebrate.
"It was a good first outing," said coach Dan Vargason. "We had three people to replace from last year, particularly on the defense and we made some adjustments to our formation so we looked a little bit different, but as the game went on, the defense started to gel and understand those positions.
"Offensively, our transition was much better from offense to defense and defense to offense."
Jensen's first goal came just 2:35 into the game on a quick strike, and her second goal came from out top in the 23rd minute. A couple of other opportunities to extend the lead, including on a penalty kick in the 36th minute, didn't pan out, and the Trojans had a 2-0 lead going into the break.
Perry had its best chance at scoring early in the second half when Jennifer Ramos used some nice footwork and weaving ability set up a one-on-one chance with Brummer, but the shot ended up going directly to Brummer.
From there, the Trojans controlled most of the action, as Jensen got her third and fourth goals in the 42nd and 61st minutes, respectively. Mattie Dvorak added a late goal to complete the scoring.
"We had some other players getting into the action and that's what we wanted to do ... work the ball to other people," said Vargason, "and not just have Jada finish but play through her to set up other people as well."
There's still some things to work on, of course. Vargason pointed out such things as getting the newcomers on defense a little more aggressive and improving the offense on the diagonal balls.
But for the most part, there was a lot to be happy about.
"It's one of those things we just keep building on the things that we've done and a shutout is nice, and again getting that distance where you feel comfortable enough and you can get some kids in some spots and tinker with things. I was very happy with that and happy with the effort tonight and the girls act as one."