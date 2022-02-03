The post-season road has been set for area girls’ basketball teams in classes 1A, 2A and 3A.
Pairings for the larger two classes will be set in the coming week, as those schools typically have an extra week of games and many of them play metro schedules.
For Atlantic, which competes in Class 3A, for the third year in a row the Trojans have a first-round home game. This year, Shenandoah is the first-rounder in Region 7, that game set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Atlantic High School.
The winner of the Trojans-Mustangs game travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton for the regional semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 16, playing either the No. 5 Warriors or Greene County.
The lower half of the bracket has Des Moines Christian vs. Red Oak and Harlan vs. Clarinda, with those winners playing the semifinal DMC High School in Des Moines. The regional final will be at a site to be determined on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Here’s where other teams have been assigned:
CLASS 1A
First-round games are Thursday, Feb. 10, with additional games on Feb. 15, Feb. 18 and Feb. 23, with all regional final sites yet to be announced.
Region 2: Audubon hosts Riverside in a first-round game, with the winner hosting either Ankeny Christian or Paton-Churdan. Newell-Fonda is the top seed, with Boyer Valley and West Harrison rounding out the bracket. The regional semifinal will be at Fonda.
The lower half of the bracket has one area team involved, Griswold. The Tigers will play at Glidden against Glidden-Ralston. That winner plays either Remsen St. Mary’s or Ar-We-Va in Remsen. The rest of the bracket has Council Bluffs Heartland Christian vs. Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Tri-Center. The semifinals are at Remsen.
Region 8: Exira-EHK drew the top seed in the regional and will host either Sidney or Mount Ayr on Feb. 15. The semifinal game will pit one of those teams against either East Mills, Essex, Lenox or Murray.
The lower half of the bracket has CAM hosting Bedford, with that winner returning to Anita to play either Council Bluffs St. Albert or East Union. Diagonal, Fremont-Mills, Orient-Macksburg and Stanton fill out the rest of the bracket, with the regional semifinal at Stanton.
CLASS 2A
First-round games are Saturday, Feb. 12, with additional games on Feb. 15, 18 and 23. All regional final sites are to be announced.
Region 8: AHSTW is in the lower half of the bracket and will host Missouri Valley in a first-round game. Underwood awaits the winner. The other two teams are IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia.
For ACGC, they enter the tournament at the quarterfinal round. The Chargers are in the top half of the bracket and will host West Central Valley. The winner goes to Treynor to face either the Cardinals, Carroll Kuemper Catholic or Southwest Valley of Corning.