Atlantic junior Jada Jensen had an outstanding athletic year, and adding to her growing list of accomplishments was an all-Hawkeye Ten Conference soccer performance.
Jensen's 32 goals this past year, to go along with four assists, were key factors in her being a unanimous selection all-conference girls' soccer team pick.
Jensen holds the school career scoring record with 60 goals, with a single-season record of 32 this year.
Fellow junior Aubrey Guyer has the season record for assists with 11, netting her a first-team selection. She is the all-time career assist leader as well.
Edria Brummer and Quinn Grubbs were second-team selections. Brummer allowed 31 goals against approximately 100 saves, for a success rate of just over 76%.
Those were key factors in the Trojans 11-7 season, the best in school history.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
First team
Atlantic: Jada Jensen*, Aubrey Guyer. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Cate Mayhall. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Hana Daoudi*, Haylee Erickson, Gracie Hays*, Natalie Smith, Callie Williams. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Anna Helton, Ella Klusman*. Denison-Schleswig: Whitlee Auen. Glenwood: Nora Dougherty*, Grace Nightser*, Molly Williams. Harlan: Raegen Wicks.
Second team
Atlantic: Edria Brummer, Quinn Grubbs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Frannie Glynn, Kenya Prescott. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Reese Ford, Reagan Lea, Amara Orth. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Lilly Krohn, Kirsten Piskorki. Creston: Zoe Ralston. Denison-Schleswig: Bailey Gibbons. Glenwood: Lydia Fuoss, Alaina Meads, Lauren Roenfeldt. Harlan: Claire Schmitz.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Lindley Eblen, Eva Steffensen. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Lauren Boell. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Isabel McNeal. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Tyler Tingley, Ava Wagner. Creston: Olivia Burwell, Kenya Peterson. Denison-Schleswig: Kyra Hawn, Dehisy Merida. Glenwood: Ava Scott. Harlan: Ava Miller, Lexi Musich.