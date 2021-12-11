ATLANTIC – Just four games into the season, and it’s sounding like a broken record for the Atlantic boys’ basketball team.
Forgive the cliche, but the Trojans have been in position to win just about every one of their games.
But a case of poor shot selection once again proved costly for coach Derek Hall’s team Friday night against Creston.
Certainly, it was not a pretty sight in the second half as the Trojans were forced to play catch up in an eventual 55-48 loss to the Panthers.
“We’re knocking on the door, and we’re there right at the end,” mused Hall. “It comes down to our opponents are getting easier shots than us the paint and we’re not. We’re having a tough time getting into the paint.”
The Panthers’ win was by seven, matching the margin of Glenwood’s season-opening victory over the Trojans. Tuesday night against Clarinda was a two-pointer, with several attempts in the final seconds falling short. The only double-digit loss in the bunch was a 59-47 loss to ADM.
Hall was quick to point out what one of the main culprits was.
“It’s unbelievable how we’re still in these games because we’re not there defensively,” he said. “That shows what we’re capable of but it doesn’t matter ... if we don’t come together as a team.”
Caden Andersen opened the game with a bucket to give the Trojans the first points in the game after a one-minute position.
But the first wave of catch-up came when the Panthers, who were without 6’6” center Khalil Sherrod, went on a 10 point run, fueled by a pair of back-to-back threes by Cael Turner.
The Trojans clawed into the lead, despite the Panthers staying one step ahead, going intot he second quarter, and finally tied the game on Ethan Sturm’s bucket with 4:08 left in the first half. Both teams traded two baskets each, with Dayton Templeton scoring his team’s final eight points of the half to give the Trojans a 28-25 halftime lead.
“We have moments offensively where we’re moving the ball really well and our flow is really good. We’ve got to become more consistent with it,” Hall said.
But just as quickly as Atlantic got the lead, Creston took the momentum right back. The Panthers went on an 8-0 run over the first three minutes and although the Trojans did catch up to tie the game at 40-apiece on Tempelton’s shot late in the third quarter, that was the last time they’d tie.
It was never closer than two the rest of the way. Poor shot selection by the Trojans and easy baskets by the Panthers, along with a game-ending run at the free-throw line, sealed this one.
Templeton ended with 14 points, while Andersen had 11 for the Trojans (0-4, 0-3 Hawkeye Ten). Creston was led by Tony Davidson’s 17 points.
Despite the latest loss, Hall isn’t too worried.
“We’re going to coach them up and go back tot he basics so we get them into position defensively. It’s a work in progress,” he said, eyeing a Tuesday night game vs. Carrroll Kuemper Catholic.