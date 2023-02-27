022823-nt-coachoftheyear.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Atlantic girls’ basketball coach Dan Vargason (right) was presented with the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A Southwest District Coach Of the Year Award. He is with activites director Andy Mitchell.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

All district honors have been announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, and there are a plethora of local honorees.

