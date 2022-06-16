ATLANTIC – A two-run home run in the third inning jump-started the offense for Atlantic in an 8-2 win over Denison-Schleswig Thursday night in Atlantic.
Jada Jensen did the honors, smashing a no-doubt home run to dead center to break open the scoring.
“We knew the pitcher was going to be slower than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Jensen. “The goal was staying back and getting honestly in front of the box, getting in front of the ball and taking those inside pitches to left field.”
That’s been her approach every time, and that worked again with the two-run homer.
“You’ve got to know what pitcher your facing against, get your timing down and know whether you’re going to have to get out early or stay back,” she said. “Our goal is getting out early in the game and I think we did that.”
That set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Trojans withstood giving up a run to score two more in the fourth and four more in the sixth.
Jensen was responsible for three of the RBIs on the night off a 3-for-3 night to go along with a walk. Madison Huddleson went 2-for-4 and also scored three runs.
Zoey Kirchhoff allowed two runs while striking out 10 and giving up just one walk.
The Trojans (14-8, 8-3 Hawkeye Ten Conference) travel to the Fort Dodge Invitational today, where during the next two days will be competing in a 16-team tournament. First-round opponent for the Trojans is Iowa Class 3A No. 3 Williamsburg; the Raiders won a 3-0 game in last year’s third-place game at the state tournament. Depending on the outcome, it’ll be either Class 2A’s top-ranked Central Springs or Ames, prior to Saturday’s games.
TROJAN BASEBALL RALLIES, BUT HOLE WAS TOO DEEP
The hole was dug too deep.
That’s probably the best way to put things as the Atlantic boys rallied from an early 9-1 deficit against Denison-Schleswig to pull to within one run, but that’s as close as the Trojans came.
In the end, it was the old bugaboo – errors, six of them – that did in the Trojans in an 11-8 loss to the Monarchs Thursday night at Atlantic.
But the Trojan comeback was something to behold, and there was a lot of emotion shown during the rallies.
The bottom of the fifth was the particular example. A Jayden Proehl double to the gap with the bases loaded cleared them off, and a six-run deficit was cut to three, at 9-6. Proehl scored on a Jackson McLaren single, and later scored on a wild Monarch throw.
But the Monarchs struck back with three runs in the top of the sixth off reliever Wyatt Redinbaugh, and the Trojans wouldn’t get a runner past second the rest of the night.
Jackson McLaren had three hits and Lane Nelson two to lead a 10-hit attack for the Trojans. Redinbaugh and Proehl, the starter, each gave up four hits and struck out four.
Atlantic went 3-2 on the week, but with the defeat fell to 5-10 on the year, 3-9 Hawkeye Ten Conference. The Trojans are off until Monday and a doubleheader at Glenwood.