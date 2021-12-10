GUTHRIE CENTER – ACGC went 1-2 at their home triangular Thursday night, shutting out Coon Rapids-Bayard 60-0 before losing to Interstate 35 Truro 51-27 and 54-30 to Bedford-Lenox.
The Chargers won all of their matches by pinfall against CR-B, one of them lasting just 30 seconds. Those matches were by Gavin Sloss (113), Bryce Rochholz (195) and Cooper Tunink (220).
In the loss to I-35, winners were Tegan Slaybaugh (120), Tatum Bates (126), Dawson Muller (170) and Rochholz, while Cayden Jensen had a decision win at 152. Against Bedford-Lenox, all five of the Chargers' winners won by pin: Slaybaugh, Sloss, Jensen, Muller and Rochholz.
* Southwest Valley Triangular: Riverside grinded out a 42-36 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference action Thursday night in Corning.
The Bulldogs took advantage of three forfeits to tie the score at 36-apiece going into the winner-take-all final match at 132. There, Taven Moore got the win over Audubon's Zeke Konkler in 1:52 to secure the win. Moore got the lone takedown of the match to set up the win.
Alex Hansen (138), Gabe Jensen (170) and Alex Foran (285) all got wins for the Wheelers, while Jett Rose also picked up a pinfall win for the Bulldogs.
Hosting Southwest Valley split with its non-conference foes, beating Audubon 48-24 and losing to Riverside. Pinfall winners for the Wheelers were Cooper Nielsen (220) and Alex Foran (285), while Taven Moore (132), Nolan Moore (152), Brock Comstock (220) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) all won by pin for the Bulldogs.