The highest-seeded team in the News-Telegraph coverage area for baseball is Exira-EHK, which drew the No. 3 seed in Iowa Class 1A District 13.
CAM has a No. 5 seed in Class 1A District 14, while Riverside also drew a No. 5 seed in District 15, while others have sixth and seventh seeds when Iowa high school baseball's post-season begins Saturday, July 1, for the smaller two classes.
District quarterfinal games in both Class 1A and 2A are July 1, while second-round games are Wednesday, July 5 and the district finals are July 9. All games are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Substate games are July 11, with sites to be announced. The state tournament in classes 1A and 2A is set for July 17-21 at Carroll's Merchants Stadium.
Iowa Class 3A, of which Atlantic is, and 4A games will be announced next week.
Here's how each bracket involving News-Telegraph area teams shapes up:
CLASS 1A
Substate 6: ACGC is the No. 7 seed in District 12, and plays at Lenox on July 1. Either third-seeded Bedford and East Union will be the semifinal opponet. The top half of the bracket has top seed Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Panorama, and Mormon Trail of Garden Grove vs. Mount Ayr.
District 11's top seed is Lynnville-Sully and Ankeny Christian No. 2, with Grand View Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Murray, Southeast Warren and Wayne of Corydon rounding out the field.
Substate 7: Exira-EHK is the No. 3 seed in District 13 and Audubon No. 7. The Spartans will host No. 6 Boyer Valley, while the Wheelers travel to Alta-Aurelia. Top seed is Remsen St. Marys, which got a first-round bye and will host either Glidden-Ralston or IKM-Manning.
CAM is in District 14 as the fifth seed while Griswold is No. 7. The Cougars will play fourth-seeded Earlham at 5 p.m. in Coon Rapids, with the winner playing either top-seed Woodbury Central of Moville or Ar-We-Va. The lower half of the bracket sees Griswold traveling to Neola to take on Tri-Center at 7 p.m., and that winner taking on the Stanton-Southwest Valley game, which is at 5 p.m.
Substate 8: Riverside is the No. 5 seed in District 15 and will take on East Mills in a 5 p.m. game at Fremont-Mills High School in Tabor. The winner travels to West Harrison in Mondamin. The lower half of the bracket has No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert vs. Essex, and Fremont-Mills vs. Sidney.
District 16's top seed is LeMars Gehlen Catholic, while Akron-Westfield is No. 2. Other teams are Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, Sioux City Siouxland Christian, West Monona, Westwood Sloan and Woodbine.
CLASS 2A
Substate 8: AHSTW is the No. 4 seed in District 16, and will travel to Treynor for the opening half of a doubleheader, taking on No. 5 Shenandoah. The winner takes on top-seed Clarinda at 7 p.m. at Eberly Stadium. Treynor and Missouri Valley will play in the other half of the district semifinal doubleheader, with Red Oak taking on the winner at 5 p.m. in Clarinda.
Underwood and Hinton are the top two seeds in District 15, with Cherokee, MVAOCOU, OA-BCIG and Ridge View rounding out that district.