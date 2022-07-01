RED OAK – Atlantic took a 6-0 lead and held off a late Red Oak rally to salvage a split in both teams' Hawkeye Ten Conference finale of 2022.
The Trojans, boosted by Wyatt Redinbaugh's home run, to beat the Tigers 6-5 to finish a good week for coach Joe Brummer's squad, taking three games out of four.
The Tigers took Game 1, 11-5, using a big fifth inning to pull away.
In Game 1, Atlantic got on the board first on an Ethan Sturm run, but the Tigers took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams scored again in the second, Atlantic a single run and Red Oak two to make it 5-2, before the Trojans rallied to within a run in the top of the fourth.
That's how it stayed until Red Oak took control with a six-run fifth inning. Atlantic came back with a run in the seventh but the Tigers held on for the win.
Jackson McLaren went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead a seven-hit attack, while Sturm had pair of singles and an RBI in four appearances. Lane Nelson took the loss, as three pitcher scattered seven hits.
The nightcap saw the Trojans take a 6-0 lead in the third inning before the Tigers responded with two runs in each of the next two innings to draw to within two runs, then add another in the fifth to make it a one-run game before the Trojans hung on.
Atlantic was held to just four hits but took advantage of seven walks and stole five bases to manufacture the runs. Redinbaugh's solo home run was his career first, while Jackson McLaren also had an RBI.
Redinbaugh helped his cause on the mound, picking up the win with a five-strikeout performance while yielding three hits. Garrett McLaren pitched three innings of relief, striking out four.
Bondurant-Farrar and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, both non-conference games, finish out the regular season for the Trojans (9-15).