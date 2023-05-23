AMES – Day 1 of the Iowa Class 1A state boys' golf meet went as well as could be for CAM.
Day 2, not so much.
But then again, the Cougars do have the fourth-best golfer in the state.
Sophomore Chase Jahde completed his season with a two-day score of 153, firing a round of 78 on the second day to end 11-strokes over par over both days.
He had identical 39s on both the front and back nines, with a birdie on the 18th hole to end his day. He was even-par on 10 holes.
The state champion was Mikey Takacs of Iowa City Regina, who had an even-par on the second day to hold off Hamburg freshman Keith Thompson.
As a team, CAM finished the two-day tournament in 10th place with a 693. After a Day 1 meet-leading score of 335, the Cougars added 23 strokes to drop back.
Senior Seth Hensley, who was in a ninth-place tie coming into Day 2 of the meet, finished with a 90 for a two-day score of 170, placing him in a tie for 28th place.
Also for the Cougars were Bradyn Bohnsack (183) and Lukas James (194), with Carson Cary (194) and Gavyn Jessen (205) rounding out the six-player team.
Griswold senior Kamron Brownlee finished his high school career on the links, carding a 170 to tie him with Hensley. Brownlee had an 84, improving by two strokes over his Day 1 score.
Hillcrest Academy of Kalona, a community south of Iowa City, finished with a 650 to win the state title, five strokes ahead of West Fork.
Iowa Class 1A state golf meet
Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23 at Ames Golf & Country Club
Team scores: 1. Kalona Hillcrest Academy 650, 2. West Fork 655, 3. Kingsley-Pierson 660, 4. Montezuma 664, 5. Remsen St. Mary's 676, 6. Wapello 678, 7. South Hamilton 682, 8. LeMars Gehlen 691, 9. AGWSR 692, 10. CAM 693.
Top 10: 1. Mikey Takacs (Iowa City Regina) 148, 2. Keith Thompson (Hamburg) 148, 3. Dawson Barthole (LeMars Gehlen) 152, 4. Chase Jahde (CAM) 153, 5. Maguire DeJong (Montezuma) and Nolan Reser (North Butler) 154, 7. Sage Suntken (West Ford), Ben Hesner (East Buchanan) and Rowan MIller (Kalona Hillcrest Academy) 156, 10. Landon Sogard (South Hamilton) 157.
CAM: Jahde 153, Seth Hensley 170, Bradyn Bohnsack 183, Lukas James 194, Carson Cary 194, Gavyn Jessen 205.
Griswold: Kamron Brownlee 170.