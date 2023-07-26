IOWA CITY – University of Iowa junior defensive back Cooper DeJean has been named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list. The announcement was made by the league office on Wednesday.
Ten members were selected by a media panel, with five representatives from the East and West Divisions.
DeJean (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and second team by the coaches in 2022 after finishing with 75 tackles, five interceptions and eight pass breakups. He set Iowa’s single season record with three pick 6s in 2022. He also averaged a team-best 16.5 yards on 10 punt returns a year ago.
The Odebolt native was voted the 2022 Music City Bowl Most Valuable Player after notching seven tackles (six solo), including one for loss, and notching a 14-yard pick-6 against Kentucky. DeJean was named the Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Week versus Wisconsin (Nov. 12, 2022) after totaling 10 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, and returning an interception 32 yards for a score. He was the recipient of Iowa’s Reggie Roby Special Teams Award (overall) and Team Hustle Award (defense) last season.
DeJean has also been named to the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele 2023 preseason All-America second teams, as well as earning preseason first-team All-Big Ten accolades by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports and Pro Football Focus.
The Hawkeyes have had 10 players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List in the last 10 seasons. They include DeJean (2023), linebacker Jack Campbell (2022), center Tyler Linderbaum (2021), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (2019), tight end Noah Fant (2018), linebacker Josey Jewell (2017), quarterback C.J. Beathard (2016), defensive back Desmond King (2016), defensive end Drew Ott (2015) and offensive tackle Brandon Scherff (2014). Campbell, Linderbaum, Epenesa, Fant, Jewell, Beathard, King, and Scherff were selected in the NFL Draft after making the list.
The Hawkeyes open the 2023 season against Utah State at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium.
EAST
Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State
WEST
Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin