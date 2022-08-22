Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record
1 Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic 33-11
2 North Tama 31-11
3 Springville 35-5
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29-14
5 Dunkerton 27-7
6 Ankeny Christian 33-4
7 LeMars Gehlen 25-6
8 Burlington Notre Dame 38-8
9 Sidney 24-16
10 Janesville 25-16
11 AGWSR 19-17
12 Stanton 21-11
13 Tripoli 16-21
14 Tri-Center 27-11
15 Winfield-Mount Union 22-11
Class 2A
School Record
1 Dike-New Hartford 54-1
2 Hull Western Christian 40-6
3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31-5
4 West Burlington 30-4
5 Lisbon 36-7
6 Sumner-Fredericksburg 34-7
7 Missouri Valley 28-7
8 Underwood 19-12
9 Carroll Kuemper Catholic 26-11
10 Wapsie Valley 25-12
11 Hinton 20-8
12 Grundy Center 28-16
13 South Central Calhoun 22-18
14 Dyersville Beckman 33-12
15 Denver 37-8
Class 3A
School Record
1 Mount Vernon 34-13
2 Des Moines Christian 36-7
3 West Liberty 39-5
4 Davenport Assumption 35-5
5 Sioux Center 25-9
6 Orange City Unity Christian 28-5
7 Sheldon 27-6
8 New Hampton 24-11
9 Davis County 34-11
10 Osage 28-10
11 Nevada 21-11
12 Atlantic 17-20
13 Union LaPorte City 20-23
14 Mid-Prairie 16-14
15 Benton Community 25-15
Class 4A
School Record
1 Marion 37-9
2 Sioux City Heelan 20-17
3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 29-5
4 West Delaware 43-5
5 Bondurant-Farrar 32-8
6 Humboldt 29-7
7 Clear Creek Amana 27-12
8 Waverly-Shell Rock 44-8
9 Decorah 28-7
10 North Scott 31-5
11 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 19-16
12 Western Dubuque 34-3
13 Knoxville 23-15
14 Indianola 26-15
15 North Polk 26-11
Class 5A
School Record
1 Iowa City Liberty 34-5
2 Cedar Falls 32-9
3 Pleasant Valley 33-4
4 Johnston 28-12
5 Ankeny 40-6
6 Waukee Northwest 17-20
7 Urbandale 33-9
8 Bettendorf 16-14
9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 22-14
10 West Des Moines Dowling 27-13
11 Ankeny Centennial 30-10
12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 17-25
13 Sioux City North 22-18
14 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 24-11
15 Iowa City High 20-15