MILO – Griswold kept its hopes for a signature win and huge upset of sixth-ranked Southeast Warren alive for 4-1/2 innings of Friday's Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal.
It all came undone in the bottom of the fifth.
The Warhawks' offense came alive, and once it got rolling it rolled for 10 runs to send the Tigers home with a 12-2 season-ending defeat.
Josie Hartman had an RBI single to give the Warhawks a 3-2 lead, and an Alivia Ruble home run and a Breanna Noble two-run triple were all part of the effort to bring the game to an early end.
Griswold took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning when Whitney Pennock's two-run single sent home Makenna Askeland and Joey Reynolds. The Tigers had just three hits the remainder of the contest, however, with Askeland and Karly Millikan each hitting two-out singles.
Ruble allowed five hits and five walks in the contest.
The Tigers ended their season 20-6, with their deepest post-season run in recent memory. Seniors Brenna Rossell and Lydia Grieman were a big part of the recent run of success for the Tigers.
Southeast Warren (22-4) will host either Exira-EHK or Fremont-Mills in a regional final Monday night in Milo, with the Spartans-Knights game postponed to tonight.