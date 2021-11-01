Austin Kremkowski had the best offensive season in Riverside school history this past fall.
He had 1,493 passing yards and 957 rushing yards, and figured into 25 touchdowns on the season.
That wasn’t quite enough to break into the playoffs, but it was more than enough for him to earn Iowa Class A District 7’s best offensive honor, the most valuable player award.
The Bulldog quarterback, who helped lead the team to a 5-3 record, was one of four first-team picks when District 7 honors were announced Monday. Joining him were running back Rhett Bentley, wide receiver Grady Jeppesen and defensive lineman Nathan Messerschmidt.
AHSTW, which was a round of 32 participant, also had four first-team honorees: wide-receiver Raydden Grobe; offensive lineman Jordan Ratzlaff; defensive back Blake Tuma and linebacker Aidan Martin.
Both AHSTW and Riverside ended with 3-3 records in the district, tied for fourth behind Southwest Valley, Earlham and Mount Ayr. The Vikings earned the post-season nod due to a win in their head-to-head matchup.
Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight was defensive MVP, while Jaixon Frost, also of Mount Ayr, was the overall MVP.
Iowa Class A District 7
football
Special Honors
Offensive MVP: Austin Kremkoski, Riverside. Defensive MVP: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr. Overall MVP: Jaixon Frost, Mount Ayr. Head coach of the year: Ryan Victor, Mount Ayr. Assistant coaches of the year: Kyle Chafa, Southwest Valley; Dan Showalter, Mount Ayr.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Austin Kremkoski, Riverside; Running backs: Rhett Bentley, Riverside; Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley; Cole Stenzel, Sidney; Brendan Monahan, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Ends/receivers: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr; Raydden Grobe, AHSTW; Grady Jeppesen, Riverside. Offensive line: Will Strange, Mount Ayr; Robbie Barnes, Southwest Valley; Keaton Barnes, Council Bluffs St. Albert; Jordan Ratzlaff, AHSTW; Zach Steward, Earlham. Kicker: Kasch Petersen, Earlham.
First Team Defense
Defensive Backs: Marshall Knapp, Southwest Valley; Darrell Matchem, Earlham; Blake Tuma, AHSTW; Brendan Monahan, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Linebackers: Cade Myers, Southwest Valley; Aidan Martin, AHSTW; Sam Goodrich, Earlham; Adler Shay, Mount Ayr. Defensive line: Kelton Reed, Earlham; Nathan Messerschmidt, Riverside; Cody Larson, Mount Ayr; Nic Peters, Sidney; Hunter Crill, Southwest Valley. Punter: Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr. Utility: Cole Stenzel, Sidney.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW. Running backs: Austin Cole, Mount Ayr; Cole Stenzel, Sidney; Brendan Monahan, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Ends/receivers: Brayden Lund, AHSTW; Jace Rose, Riverside; Dan McGrath, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Offensive line: Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW; Jacob Pacholski, Earlham; Nic Peters, Sidney; Dalton Calkins, Southwest Valley; Cael Hobbs, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Kicker: Evan Timmerman, Southwest Valley.
Second Team Defense
Defensive backs: Jace Petersen, AHSTW; Ayden Salais, Riverside; Blake Thomas, Southwest Valley; Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr. Linebackers: Nic Swalla, Earlham; Brody Zimmerman, Riverside; Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley; Matt Larson, Mount Ayr. Defensive line: Quintin Martin, AHSTW; Evan Maxwell, Earlham; Robbie Barnes, Southwest Valley; David Helton, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Punter: Nate Kay, Council Bluffs St. Albert. Utility: Nolan Moore, Riverside.
Honorable Mention
AHSTW: Cole Scheffler, Garrison Gettler. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Bradon McCall, Tony Busch. Earlham: Brody Morrison, Justin Sesker. Mount Ayr: Hunter Case, Jace Grose. Riverside: Kyler Rieken, JJ Wilson. Sidney: Garret Phillips, Jeremiah Ballan. Southwest Valley: Dillon Inman, Isaac Currin