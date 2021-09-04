CARROLL – History wasn’t a kind teacher Friday night for Atlantic against Kuemper Catholic.
The Trojans hoped to pick up their third win in a row over the Knights, who were visiting Carroll for the third year in a row.
Taye Vonnahme had something to say about that.
Four touchdowns and 186 yards on the ground later, the Knights broke a two-game losing streak to the Trojans, leaving coach Joe Brummer’s team still looking to put two halves together after a 34-0 loss at Carroll Athletic Stadium.
As was the case in last week’s shutout loss to Glenwood, the Trojans played well in the first half before second-half breakdowns on both sides of the ball led to an opponent rolling up offense and coasting to the win.
“We put in our adjustments and we didn’t execute,” said Brummer. “We talked about how we had to block 61 (Cal Wanninger) and we didn’t do that. So we definitely have to fix that and cut down on turnovers.
“We need to make better halftime adjustments and have a full game,” he continued.
Indeed, the Trojans had four turnovers, all interceptions, and two of them created short fields for the Knights in the second half, both at a point where the Trojans desperately needed to get back into the game.
“We put our defense in bad situations and Kuemper executed and that was the difference in the game,” said Brummer. “We had too many turnovers in the second half and we need to get better at that.”
Just as was the case last week, the first half went well for the Trojans. This, despite Kuemper marching 90 yards downfield on the opening possession before Vonnahme ran for 47 yards and the first of his touchdowns.
With Ayden Brown injured – it was a game-time decision to hold him out this week – Dante Hedrington picked up the ground game slack. He ended with 54 yards on 17 carries, including a couple that went for more than 10 yards.
“We had a late injury with Ayden ... and Dante did a phenomenal job going in,” said Brummer. “We ran the ball better and the offensive line was more physical and we were more physical in the first half.”
Tanner O’Brien added 33 yards on the ground as the Trojans finished with 80 of their 123 total yards rushing.
But the passing game, as promising as it was last week, never got untracked as Caden Andersen finished 5-of-18 for 43 yards. Dayton Templeton had 26 of those yards on three catches.
The Knights were guilty of just one turnover, but both of their end zone turnovers, both in the fourth quarter, were recovered for Vonnahme touchdowns. The first of Vonnahme’s three second-half scores was on a 63-yard run, the first play after a Trojan punt.
The Trojans (0-2) will return to the Trojan Bowl to meet Shenandoah. The Mustangs squeaked out a 28-26 win over Nodaway Valley with the game’s only second-half touchdown.