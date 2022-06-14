The Iowa High School Athletic Association approved a new venue for the state dual team wrestling meet, a new pairing process for basketball and a revised state meet schedule for cross country.
Each of the following changes, approved at a Board of Control meeting Monday, will become effective for the 2022-2023 school year, and are as follows:
STATE DUALS MOVED TO IOWA CITY-AREA
Following April’s announcement to move wrestling’s State Dual Team Tournament to the weekend previously occupied by Sectional tournaments, IHSAA staff sought statewide site visits and bids for event venues.
The Board of Control, at its meeting, approved a three-year agreement with Xtream Arena in Coralville (a suburb of Iowa City) to begin on Feb. 4, 2023 and coincide with the weekend currently slated for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s inaugural wrestling tournament.
“We’re thrilled to take our State Dual Team Tournament to Xtream Arena, which will provide a world-class wrestling venue and event staff for our student-athletes,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
“In addition to the amenities Xtream Arena can provide, scheduling it alongside the new girls’ tournament will benefit our participating schools, officials, and spectators. We trust the team at Think Iowa City and Iowa City Area Sports Commission will help us grow the dual team tournament as part of an outstanding weekend of Iowa high school wrestling.”
Xtream Arena opened in 2020 in Coralville’s Iowa River Landing, just off of Interstate 80 (exit 242). The venue can seat just over 5,000 spectators and is attached to the GreenState Family Fieldhouse, which will allow for warm-up and team space during the tournament.
POSTSEASON BASKETBALL ASSIGNMENT RELEASES PUSHED BACK
The Board of Control approved recommendations out of the basketball advisory committee to eliminate the early release of substate and district pods and their associated coach seeding meetings starting in 2023. In their place, IHSAA staff will compile and release brackets for the lead-up rounds and the state tournament.
“We appreciate the advisory committee and leadership from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association being proactive with this adjustment,” IHSAA assistant director and basketball administrator Todd Tharp said. “Pushing back the release dates will allow us to gather as much information as possible from regular season games and complete improved postseason assignments. We want to be responsive to our advisory committee and head coaches with their concerns regarding assignments and seeding meetings.”
For the 2023 season, brackets for classes 1A and 2A would be slated for release the week of Feb. 6, while classes 3A and 4A the week of Feb. 13. Last season, district and substate assignments – prior to seeding meetings and brackets – were released starting Jan. 21.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULES
Feedback from the spring joint committee meeting featuring staff and board members of both the IHSAA and IGHSAU led to the approval of a rotating state meet schedule starting in 2022.
The adjustment is a result of both teacher and sport scheduling conflicts at both large and small schools. Each class will move one session each year along the two-day and four-session schedule.
State qualifying meets will also feature a small schedule adjustment: Girls’ races will start at 4 p.m. and boys’ races will begin at 4:40 p.m. beginning with the fall 2022 season.
2022: Friday – Class 1A morning, Class 2A afternoon; Saturday – Class 3A morning, Class 4A afternoon.
2023: Friday – Class 4A morning, Class 1A afternoon; Saturday – Class 2A morning, Class 3A afternoon.
2024: Friday – Class 3A morning, Class 4A afternoon; Saturday – Class 1A morning, Class 2A afternoon.
2025: Friday – Class 2A morning, Class 3A afternoon; Saturday – Class 4A morning, Class 1A afternoon.