Salute Gymnastics wrapped up the regular season and prepared for the State Meet with the Field of Dreams Meet March 3-5 in Clive, and the Omaha Invite March 10-12 in Papillion, Neb.
At the Field of Dreams Meet, Salute was matched up in a head-to-head competition against a few of the largest gyms in Iowa. Despite the difficult competition, Salute gymnasts were able to hold their own and were awarded 29 top-three individual awards.
The following weekend, Salute Gymnastics came out strong at the Omaha Invite competing against multiple teams from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Salute finished strong with both the Silver and Platinum Level teams receiving 4th Place Team awards in addition to 69 top 3 individual awards.
Salute Gymnastics was set to take these strong performances and prepare for the Iowa State Meet March 31-April 2 in Sioux City.
Individual awards at Field of Dreams include:
Bronze Level
Giselle Garcia – 2nd Place Vault (9.25)
Brinley Knudsen – 6th Place Vault (8.9), 2nd Place Beam (9.15), 4th Place All-Around (35.8)
Amelia McBride – 3rd Place Beam (9.0)
Macy Miller – 5th Place Beam (9.15)
Elena Sieren – 6th Place Bars (9.15), 5th Place Beam (8.8)
Caia Van Ert – 4th Place Vault (8.7), 5th Place Bars (9.225), 4th Place Beam (8.85)
Addyson Vogl – 3rd Place Vault (9.125), 2nd Place Bars (9.45), 5th Place Beam (8.95), 5th Place Floor (8.9), 2nd Place All-Around (36.425)
Silver Level
Hendryx Coffman – 6th Place Beam (9.1)
Harper Gute – 3rd Place Vault (9.225), 2nd Place Bars (9.45), 2nd Place Beam (9.425), 2nd Place Floor (8.95), 2nd Place All-Around (37.05)
Shelby Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.225), 5th Place Bars (9.2), 4th Place Beam (9.275), 5th Place All-Around (36.0)
Ximena Mendez – 2nd Place Vault (9.275), 1st Place Bars (9.3), 6th Place Floor (8.975), 5th Place All-Around (36.35)
Maliaya Mich – 5th Place Vault (9.075), 1st Place Bars (9.35), 6th Place Beam (9.025), 6th Place All-Around (36.25)
Callie Rudy – 3rd Place Vault (9.3), 7th Place Bars (9.05), 2nd Place Beam (9.55), 4th Place Floor (8.975), 3rd Place All-Around (36.875)
Molly Stamp – 6th Place Vault (9.1), 5th Place Beam (9.25), 2nd Place Floor (8..925), 7th Place All-Around (36.15)
Ella Stanerson – 7th Place Vault (9.15), 7th Place Bars (9.05), 7th Place Beam (9.15), 7th Place All-Around (36.175)
Cambry Van Ert – 3rd Place Vault (9.25), 6th Place Bars (9.125), 4th Place Floor (9.15), 4th Place All-Around (36.65)
Gold Level
Bella Brock – 1st Place Beam (9.3)
Madelynn Gaul – 5th Place Beam (9.225)
Isabelle South – 6th Place Vault (9.0)
Platinum Level
Maggie Cohrs — 4th Place Beam (9.325)
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.25), 1st Place Beam (9.625), 5th Place Floor (9.175), 4fth Place All-Around (36.1)
Ella Stamp – 6th Place Beam (8.6), 2nd Place Floor (9.25), 5th Place All-Around (34.9)
Diamond Level
Megan Birge – 2nd Place Vault (8.65)
Morgan Botos – 1st Place Vault (8.925), 2nd Place Beam (9.15), 2nd Place Floor (9.2), 2nd Place All-Around (35.5)
Nicole Middents – 4th Place Vault (8.9), 1st Place Beam (9.35), 5th Place Floor (9.175), 4th Place All-Around (35.225)
Individual and team awards from Omaha Invite:
Bronze Level
Makenzie Ellison – 3rd Place Beam (9.025)
Caia Van Ert – 6th Place Bars (9.0), 4th Place Beam (9.0), 6th Place All-Around (35.8)
Charlie Boots – 1st Place Beam (9.525), 4th Place Floor (9.05), 4th Place All-Around (36.575)
Amelia McBride – 3rd Place Bars (9.05), 1st Place Beam (9.625)
Kate Henningsen – 4th Place Vault (9.25), 4th Place Bars (8.925), 2nd Place Beam (9.275)
Brinley Knudsen – 5th Place Vault (9.15), 4th Place Bars (8.9), 4th Place Beam (9.225), 5th Place Floor (9.05), 2nd Place All-Around (36.325)
Addyson Vogl – 1st Place Vault (9.35), 1st Place Bars (9.15), 4th Place Beam (9.125), 2nd Place All-Around (36.625)
Giselle Garcia – 2nd Place Vault (9.325)
Silver Level: 4th Place Team
Maliaya Mich – 2nd Place Vault (9.25), 2nd Place Bars (9.375), 4th Place Beam (9.175), 1st Place Floor (9.025), 1st Place All-Around (36.825)
Cambry Van Ert – 1st Place Vault (9.475), 1st Place Bars (9.4), 3rd Place Beam (9.325), 2nd Place Floor (9.275), 1st Place All-Around (37.475)
Ella Stanerson – 3rd Place Vault (8.85), 4th Place Beam (9.2)
Harper Gute – 3rd Place Bars (9.4), 1st Place Beam (9.45), 3rd Place Floor (9.075), 4th Place All-Around (36.625)
Shelby Johnson – 2nd Place Vault (9.15), 2nd Place Bars (9.45), 2nd Place Beam (9.4), 2nd Place Floor (9.1), 2nd Place All-Around (37.1)
Lucy McCurdy – 3rd Place Vault (9.1), 2nd Place Beam (9.4), 4th Place Floor (9.025), 3rd Place All-Around (36.875)
Ximena Mendez – 2nd Place Vault (9.25), 4th Place Bars (9.45), 3rd Place Beam (9.3), 2nd Place Floor (9.275), 2nd Place All-Around (37.275)
Orion Billings – 2nd Place Vault (9.025)
Molly Stamp – 2nd Place Beam (9.45)
Callie Rudy – 1st Place Vault (9.1), 3rd Place Bars (9.05), 2nd Place Beam (9.575), 2nd Place Floor (8.85), 1st Place All-Around (36.575)
Amira Wilke – 4th Place Floor (8.7)
Lily Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 5th Place Beam (9.05)
Gold Level
Madelynn Gaul – 4th Place Bars (8.55), 3rd Place Beam (8.9)
Olivia Linde – 1st Place Bars (8.9), 2nd Place Floor (9.2), 2nd Place All-Around (35.55)
Ashlee King – 1st Place Vault (8.975), 3rd Place Bars (9.05), 1st Place Beam (9.1), 2nd Place Floor (9.0), 1st Place All-Around (36.125)
Bella Brock – 3rd Place Beam (9.2)
Alaina Bruce – 3rd Place Vault (9.1),
Nika Duhachek – 1st Place Floor (9.3)
Kayla Atkinson – 2nd Place Bars (8.4)
Platinum Level: 4th Place Team
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.2), 4th Place Bars (8.4), 4th Place Beam (9.0), 1st Place Floor (9.475), 2nd Place All-Around (36.075)
Maggie Cohrs – 3rd Place Beam (9.025)
Rae Lund – 3rd Place Vault (8.9), 1st Place Floor (9.425)
Ella Stamp – 3rd Place Bars (8.45), 3rd Place Floor (9.1)
Diamond Level
Megan Birge – 3rd Place Vault (8.85)
Morgan Botos – 4th Place Bars (8.25), 2nd Place Floor (9.325), 4th Place All-Around (34.8)
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (8.7), 1st Place Beam (9.5), 3rd Place Floor (9.275)
Boys Level 3
Jack Kelly – 4th Place Vault (9.3), 5th Place High Bar (9.0)