The Atlantic-CAM junior varsity wrestlers claimed a trio of first-place finishes and a second at their final meet of the season, the Atlantic JV Boys and Girls Tournament, Thursday night at Atlantic High School.
Taking first place in their divisions were Taye Jordan (92-107), Jarrett Hansen (131-134) and Cohen Bruce (178-193).
Jordan pinned Logan-Magnolia's Kalab Kuhl in 3:38 to win his championship, while Hansen was also a pinfall winner, taking fellow Trojan Kegan Corghan. Croghan was the team's lone second-place finisher and helped the Trojans sweep that weight division's top-2 finishes.
Bruce won by 6-3 decision over AHSTW's Logan Heller to win his championship.
Everyone for the Trojans placed on the evening in the top 5, winning at least one match. Taking third were Domanic Mullins (125-132) and Cole Park (164-171), while David Retallic (154-161) and Kayden Crall (164-171) each took fourth. Claiming fifth were Tristan Becker (113-123), A.C. Roller (142-145) and Brent Masker (146-152),
For AHSTW, Sawyer Kiesel was the champion in the 255-285-pound weight division, pinning his way to the title and getting Southwest Iowa's Cooper Marvel in 2:22 in the title match. Dayden Moertl (146-152), Zeb Hall (164-171) and Logan Heller (178-193) were all runners-up.
Riverside had a pair of runners-up: Dalton Smith (113-123) and Justin Wilson (161-168), while Gabe Jensen was tops for Audubon with his fourth-place finish at 146-152.
GIRLS
In addition, several area girls' wrestlers took to the mats, with AHSTW crowning a champion and Riverside getting a runner-up finisher.
AHSTW's Isabella Canada won both her matches by pinfall to easily claim the 185-201-pound class. For the Lady Dawgs, it was Jayden Carrigan who went 2-1 en route to a second-place finish at 112-121.
For Atlantic-CAM, Quincy Sorensen was fourth at 112-121, while Ellen Gerlock went 1-2 and placed third in the 155-166-pound weight class.