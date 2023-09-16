11-PLAYER
ACGC 35, South Central Calhoun 21: The Chargers once again stuck to the ground, as they rolled up 432 yards against the Titans in an Iowa Class A District 7 contest Friday in Lake City.
Mike Fuller and Jathan South did most of the damage for the Class A No. 7 Chargers, with Fuller’s 205 yards and three touchdowns and South’s 158 yards and a pair of scores. The Chargers averaged 8 yards per carry on 54 attempts. Both of South’s pass attempts were incomplete, but ultimately not needed.
The defense was also strong, recording 10 tackles for losses as Anthony Solorzano and Payton Jacobe each having 2.5 tackles, and Nate Chance and Treyton Schneider each getting a quarterback sack.
The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but the Chargers broke away late with a pair of touchdowns to seal the outcome. ACGC (4-0, 3-0 Class A District 7) moves on to a homecoming battle vs. Riverside Friday in Guthrie Center.
More details will be in a story later this week in the News-Telegraph.
IKM-Manning 38, Riverside 37: The Bulldogs led 30-18 going into the fourth quarter, but it was a late Wolves’ rally, capped by a late touchdown by Davis Rasmussen, that put a damper on homecoming in Oakland Friday night.
Grady Jeppesen was 13-for-20 passing and 136 yards with a touchdown, a 12-yard strike to Landyn Schoenrock. Jeppesen added 135 yards rushing on seven carries and two touchdowns, while Jaxon Gordon had 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Riverside (1-3, 0-2 Class A District 7) is on the road Friday, taking on ACGC at Guthrie Center.
EIGHT-PLAYER
Exira-EHK 62, Sidney 32: Alex Hansen had 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 44-yard run, while Bryce Brabham added a 97-yard night as five different Spartans scored on the ground.
Besides Brabham’s 1-yard plunge and the three from Hansen, Quintin White had a 3-yard score, Cash Emgarten a 14-yard jaunt and Cannon Hansen a 33-yard run.
It all added up to 379 yards rushing, and that – along with a 41-yard White-to-Alex Hanson touchdown connection, part of White’s 54-yard night through the air – added up to a victory over the Cowboys Friday night at East Mills High School in Malvern. (The game was moved there because Sidney’s home football field has been under construction, and the sod was settling.)
The first half was tight, with Exira-EHK leading just 34-26 at halftime, but the Spartans outscored their hosts 28-6 the second half to win going away.
Now 2-2, 2-0 Iowa eight-man District 10 on the year, the Spartans return home for homecoming, welcoming nearby rival and eight-man’s top-ranked team CAM.
Fremont-Mills 49, Griswold 0: This game was all Knights, as Braxton Blackburn had 160 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a rout Friday at Tabor.
The Tigers fell behind 42-0 at halftime as the Knights ended with 326 total yards. Griswold (0-4, 0-3 Iowa eight-player District 10) will celebrate homecoming this coming Friday, Sept. 22, when they host Stanton-Essex.