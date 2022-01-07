HARLAN – By shuffling the lineups a little bit, fans at Thursday night’s dual meet between Atlantic-CAM and Harlan were treated to a pair of matches between ranked wrestlers.
Both ended with one wrestler pinning the other. One went the way of the Trojans. The other didn’t.
In the matchup that the Trojans won, Ethan Follmann, ranked sixth at 132, moved down to 126 pounds to match up with the Cyclones’ Luke Freund, and it was Follmann who picked up the win.
It was a nice comeback after the 182-pound matchup between Kadin Stutzman, ranked second at 170, was downed by seventh-ranked Zane Bendorf, several matches later.
Both matches were still nice highlights to a dual meet that Atlantic-CAM won handily, 49-21.
Coach Tim Duff liked the way Follmann stuck with the game plan after falling behind early on a Freund takedown. Down 2-1 after the first two minutes, Follmann picked up a takedown and three back points to open the match up in the second period before finally wearing Freund down and hooking a cradle for the win in 5:38.
“Ethan kept wrestling and that was good to see,” said Duff. “You’ve got to be mentally tough if you fall behind and realize it’s six minutes. We saw that in a couple (other) matches tonight and it was good to see Ethan fight his way back.”
Stutzman was bumped up to get good competition, and led Bendrof 4-1 after scoring a pair of first-period takedowns. Both wrestlers traded reversals, and it was Bendrof who cashed in by hooking up Stutzman late in the second period for the pin in 3:45.
“He got caught in a bad position and we can’t stop wrestling,” said Duff of the loss. “Hopefully, he can learn from that. It’s about us and not our opponent.”
Wins by Easton O’Brien and Dante Hedrington, both who moved up to 138 and 145, respectively, from their normal weights, to kick off the dual were big, thought Duff.
Earlier, the Trojans shut out Denison-Schleswig, 81-0, getting six pins in the seven contested matches. Pins were scored by Hedrington (138), Brent Masker (145), Tanner O’Brien (152), Owen Hoover (160), Stutzman (182) and – in a rabbit-out-of-the-hat move – Nathan Keiser (285).
Keiser’s was the best of the night, as he fell behind 15-5 and was saved by the clock as the Monarchs’ Garret Plagge had Keiser nearly pinned at the end of the first period. But Keiser held his own and, with time winding down in the third period, snuck in a reversal and takedown before putting a surprised Plagge’s shoulders to the mat for the pin at 5:38.
“(That) was a good example of keep wrestling for six minutes,” said Duff. “Keiser was behind and kept wrestling and was finally able to get a reversal and put (Plagge) on his back. One move in a match can make all the difference. As long as you keep wrestling, you always have a chance.”
Now, it’s on to the Rollin Dyer Invitational on Saturday, where Duff once again talked about the potential for some outstanding matches during the day.
“Hopefully, we come out and wrestle well,” said Duff.
Harlan Triangular
Thursday, Jan. 6, at Harlan
Atlantic-CAM 81,
Denison-Schleswig 0
132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 138: Dante Hedrington (Atl) pinned Enrique Ledesma 2:35. 145: Brent Masker (Atl) pinned James Lemon 0:37. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Ismael Alfaro 1:52. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) pinned Michael Collins 1:21. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit. 182: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Joel Murillo 2:24. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) won by forfeit. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) dec. Luis Chan 5-2. 285: Nathan Keiser (Atl) pinned Garret Plagge 5:38. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Taye Jordan (Atl) won by forfeit. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) won by forfeit. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit.
Atlantic-CAM 49, Harlan 21
138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Josh Kopiasz 5:15. 145: Dante Hedrington (Atl) dec. Bryce Van Baale 10-7. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Reese Koch 3:17. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) pinned Bret Van Baale 3:44. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit. 182: Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Kadin Stutzman 3:45. 195: Matt Schwery (H) dec. Brenden Casey 5-3. 220: Jeremiah Davis (H) dec. Miles Mundorf 7-4. 285: Nathan Keiser (Atl) won by forfeit. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Spencer Fink 2:00. 113: Jesse Jens (H) pinned Taye Jordan 2:32. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) maj. dec. Brody McKinley 12-2. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Luke Freund 5:36. 132: Luke Musich (H) dec. Jarrett Hansen 10-4.