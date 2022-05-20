DES MOINES – Austin Kunkle set himself up for a big Saturday in the sprint events at the Iowa Class 2A state track meet.
In Thursday’s preliminaries in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the Charger junior qualified for the finals in both events with some good performances on the Blue Oval.
First, Kunkle moved on in the 200 with a time of 22.68, a personal best. He’s got the fourth-fastest time going into Saturday’s finals. He later recorded the fourth-best time in the 100, with a time of 11.32, just 0.32 off the first-place time.
Teammate Cayden Jensen, who also qualified in both events, fell just a little short in the 200 but wasn’t that far away. He came in with a time of 23.18, good for 12th place. He was at 11.65 in the 100, placing him 14th.
The only other event of the day for ACGC was also on the boys’ side: the 4x800-meter relay. Trevin Suhr, Kaden Thompson, Miles Kading and Charlie Crawford finished with a season-best time of 8:37.01, placing them 17th.