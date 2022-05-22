DES MOINES – Trevin Suhr didn’t go out for track his freshman year, and the COVID-19 pandemic did away with a potential sophomore season.
But the ACGC senior went out for the sport his final two years of high school, and it paid off with some more state hardware.
“Junior year was the first time I got to compete and it was a fun year, and senior year ended on a high note,” said Suhr, who picked up a pair of medals over the weekend at the Iowa Class 2A state track meet.
Saturday, Suhr finished with a pair of top-eight finishes, eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:01.94, fifth in the 1600-meter run with a personal best time of 4:30.73.
His split times were, in order of laps, 1:06.0, 1:09.6, 1:09.5 and 1:05.5.
Suhr said there was a wind from the south during the opening 200 but he adjusted.
“Really cool to be back here at Drake. Really great with the fans and crowd and everyone cheering. Great competitors here,” he said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t think I had the best week, but I’m so glad I got to run with some great teammates and go out on a high note.
“I would have liked to have PR’ed in the 800 but I got boxed in. You’ve got to get out clean and not get boxed in, and that happened to me today.”
The ACGC boys finished 17th in the team standings with 16 points on what was the point-scoring day for the Chargers. Contributing to that total was junior Austin Kunkle, who had a pair of fourth-place finishes in his specialty, sprints: the 100 (10.95) and the 200 (22.29). Both were personal bests, and his placings matched his preliminary heat performances.
A bad exchange in the 4x100-meter relay finals foiled the Chargers bid for more points. They came into the heat seeded fifth.
CAMPBELL DISTANCE RUNS
For the ACGC girls, freshman Ava Campbell got her first taste of state meet experience.
On a chilly Saturday morning, she came in with a time of 2:32.17, placing her 22nd. She returned for the 1500-meter run, coming in 16th with a time of 5:07.85, good for 16th place. Both were personal bests.