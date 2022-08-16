AVOCA – Second-year head coach Jackson Renberg welcomes a growing squad for the AHSTW boys' cross country team, while he has an experienced group on the girls' side as the 2022 season fast approaches.
The girls' were highlighted by Rylie Knop, who has plenty of state meet experience under her belt. At last year's Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Panora Golf Course, she took the 10th and final state qualifying spot using a 7-minute mile's pace to stamp an individual berth. She'd go on to place a respectable 72nd, touring the course at at 26:33. She also ran at state as a freshman with the Lady Vikes, which placed third in the team race.
Seniors Cali Petersen and Ellie Peterson; and juniors Ella Langer and Miranda Akers round out the returning letterwinners for Renberg.
Last year we came in as an inexperienced group from a cross country standpoint. However, last season we grew as a team throughout the season. This year we return our top five from last season for girls.
While Knop had a breakout season last year qualifying for state, Langer, Petersen and Peterson were a huge part of the team as well, said Renberg.
Ava Paulsen, Kenna Paulsen and Kena Petersen "are also going to help us as well after a solid summer and junior high careers," noted Renberg, citing their promise and hard-work ethic. "The focus is to stay positive and keep giving good effort. The main concern for us is to get better every day and have a positive attitude."
The boy's team is up to three runners, Caleb Hatch and Caden Geraghty, a junior and sophomore, respectively, back. Renberg noted that Hatch had a solid summer and a good sophomore track. Geraghty progressed through his freshman year, and the coach said that if he improves his time from last year, he could have a breakout season.
Logan-Magnolia is expected to be the leading team in the Western Iowa Conference for the girls, said Renberg, with Audubon, IKM-Manning and Tri-Center among the leaders, although the coach said his team could also be in the mix. IKM-Manning's boys have a good group returning and could be in position to take the conference title, although Tri-County may be a sleeper with a lot of veterans as well.
"We believe every meet is important for us to get better and compete against different competition," said Renberg. "Every meet is going to be crucial for our growth and where we can end up at the end of the season. That being said we take a lot of pride in our home meet in Avoca and the Wetern Iowa Conference meet as those are always meets we want to represent our school and do the best we possibly can.
"I think our girls squad and who we have back for boys can do some really good things this year," he concluded. "I think our main goal is to get better every day and see where that takes us for now. We will re-assess team goals later in the season. I think they can do some great things this year."