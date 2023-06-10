The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of June 8, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Arrowhead Pond, Pottawattamie County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Neola: Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 75 degrees. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning close to shore; they will average 8-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water temperature is in the high 70s. Black Crappie — Fair: Black crappies have moved to deeper water; look for them around tree piles. Bluegill — Good: Look for bluegills around traditional spawning areas. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try Sonny’s dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye — Fair: Walleye anglers are having success casting crankbaits.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Water clarity is very good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappie around deep structure; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are close to spawning areas. Cast small jigs and move often to find quality bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: The Viking Lake water level is back down 18 inches. All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. There is a large year class of 6-inch black crappie in the lake. Bluegill — Good: Cast small jigs and move often to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast the shoreline just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Anglers report catching numbers of bass in shallow tree piles.
Willow Lake, Harrison County, 5-1/2 miles west of Woodbine: Willow Lake has very good water clarity. Panfishing has been good this year. Black Crappie — No Report: Look for black crappie in deep tree piles. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegills off their spawning beds. Fish will average 8-inches.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Black Crappie — Slow: Try jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas to catch crappies of all sizes. Bluegill — Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs or small worms under a bobber along rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along main lake points to catch all sizes of walleyes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try jigs or worms under a bobber fished along the fish mounds to catch bluegill of all sizes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s in most lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.