8-MAN
CAM at Lenox: The fourth-ranked Tigers come into this contest with an average score of 60-19, and come into the game on the heels of a 66-14 win over Colo-NESCO. Lenox is a rush-heavy team, with Isaac Grundman the star back with 1,123 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, including a long of 77 yards. A pair of Kitzmans – Keigan (67 tackles, 28 for loss) and Dalton (61 tackles, 13.5 for loss) key the defense. The Tigers have forced 26 turnovers.
CAM won its playoff opener, 58-38 over Baxter. While Cougar defense gave up 617 yards and buckled down when it mattered, the Cougar offense was much more efficient, with 477 total yards, including 113 rushing from Jack Follmann and 293 yards on 11-of-16 passing from Chase Spieker. Follmann had four touchdowns and Spieker passed for three in the win, as CAM used a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away. The Cougars have advanced to the “round of 16” for the fourth year in a row.
11-MAN
Southwest Valley vs. AHSTW: This is a rematch of a game played Sept. 9, when the Vikings won 28-0 over the Timberwolves in Corning. In the earlier meeting, the Timberwolves were held to 23 passing yards but got 123 yards rushing from Isaac Currin. Kyle Sternberg had 147 yards passing against the Timberwolves while Luke Sternbberg had 93 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns; both have had considerably better nights, as Kyle averages 177 yards passing and Luke 182 yards rushing per game. Aidan Martin has six tackles for loss, Nick Denning five on the season.