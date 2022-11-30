BOYS BASKETBALL
AHSTW 72, Riverside 41: The Vikings were impressive in opening up their Western Iowa Conference title defense, as four players were in double digits in the big victory over their rivals to the south Tuesday night in Oakland.
Kyle Sternberg had 21 points, Brayden Lund 19, Cole Scheffler 13 and Luke Sternberg 10. AHSTW scored 12 points in the first three minutes as Riverside kept hanging around in the first quarter before using a big second-quarter run to go up 34-15 at halftime. Riverside never got any closer as the Vikings pulled away.
Riverside was paced by Aiden Bell with 13 points and Ayden Salais with 12 points.
Woodbine 56, CAM 54 (OT): The Cougars raced out to a 33-19 halftime lead and still led by 10 at the end of the third quarter, but the Tigers rallied in the fourth period to force overtime, then eked out a victory by outscoring their hosts 7-4 in the final minute.
Chase Jahde led the scoring for the Cougars with 26 points, a game high as the Tigers’ Gunner Wagner had 25. Also in double figures for CAM (0-1) were Sam Foreman with 16 and Seth Hensley with 10. Just four Cougars scored in the game, however, as the Tigers had seven at least score a free throw.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Audubon 51: Coon Rapids-Bayard built a pair of double-digit leads, and while Audubon responded each time to cut their lead to within four or fewer points, the Crusaders did enough to spoil new coach Jacob Privia’s debut Monday night in Audubon.
The Wheelers trailed 20-6 and 35-23, the second time late in the third quarter, only for a comeback to ensue. Aaron Olsen used a pair of three-point baskets to key the last rally, and eventually the Wheelers trailed by just three at 47-44. But the Crusaders pulled away at the free-throw line and got the win.
Olsen had 16 points, while Collin Bauer and Carson Bauer were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Miller had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
ACGC 80, Collins-Maxwell 50: The Chargers ran out to a 45-19 halftime lead and coasted to victory in their season opener Monday night over the visiting Spartans.
Lance Bunde and Anthony Solorzano each had 17 points and Brock Littler 15 as the Chargers shot 55.2% from the field, with Solorzano going a perfect 6-for-6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AHSTW 35, Riverside 22: The Lady Vikes erased an early nine-point deficit to take the Western Iowa Conference victory Tuesday night at Oakland.
Riverside led 11-2 in the opening minutes, but Ellie Peterson and Rylie Knop helped key a big run late in the first period to get the Vikings back into the game. A 7-2 run to open the second period put the Lady Vikes up for good as the Lady Dawgs scored just 12 points total in the final three quarters.
Knop and Peterson each had nine points to pace AHSTW, which claimed its first win of the year in three starts. Lydia Erickson had a game-high 10 points to pace the Lady Dawgs (0-1).
Woodbine 57, CAM 37: Reese Snyder had 13 points and was the lone Cougar in double figures as the visiting Tigers steadily built on its lead all game long en route to the win Tuesday night in Anita.
Woodbine is one of the favorites to win the Rolling Valley Conference championship this season, and it was Amanda Newton and her 19 points that was a key to the visitors’ victory.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 43, Audubon 22: The Wheeler girls gave up a 17-1 run in the second quarter, and that was more than enough to power the Crusaders to a big 43-22 victory in the opener of a Monday night doubleheader in Audubon.
Audrey Jensen had 10 points and five rebounds, while Kade Sporrer added seven points. Harlow Miller grabbed 10 points off the bench.
POSTPONED
In addition to the Atlantic girls’ planned home opener against ACGC, boy-girl doubleheaders involving Audubon vs. Missouri Valley, and Exira-EHK vs. West Harrison were postponed due to the weather.
Atlantic vs. ACGC girls will be made up Thursday, Dec. 8, while Audubon vs. Missouri Valley was slated for Thursday night. No make-up date was set for Exira-EHK vs. West Harrison.