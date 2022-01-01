Weather Alert

...Significant Storm With Snow and Dangerous Cold Today and Tonight... .Drier air over northern Iowa has eroded some moisture with this system therefore, snow totals have been lowered along and north of Interstate 80. The snow will still cause significant travel difficulties as the combination of strong north winds and fluffy snow will cause blowing and drifting snow. In addition, bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will occur through most of the event with sub-zero wind chills expected through tonight when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values will extend into Sunday morning over most of the region. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches north to 5 to 8 inches south. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Parts of central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&