DES MOINES – To a high school track fan, it was clear that relays were going to make for a big week for the Riverside girls at the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
Seventh in the 4x800-meter relay. Fourth in the distance medley relay. Second in the 4x200-meter relay.
That was before Saturday’s huge afternoon, and the 4x100-meter relay that took bronze wasn’t even the highlight.
How about outright winning the 4x400-meter relay, and in dominant style?
Izzy Bluml never trailed in the final lap, and heck her Lady Dawg teammates – Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Lydia Erickson – never really were behind at any point in at least the final three laps of the race in taking the championship with a time of 4:06.16.
“Amazing,” said Henderson when asked how the term “state champions” felt applied to them.
“I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say,” an emotional Bluml added. “These guys put me in an awesome position and I had to hold on.”
The Lady Dawgs placed eighth in the event, with the same lineup, a year ago.
“I feel like after last year, coming here and making it into finals we had one thing on our mind this year,” Woods said. “What can we do better? We’ve just been working our butts off. Once we made it and found out we had the second-fastest prelim time we knew what to go for and that was first.”
Erickson said part of the strategy was to get Henderson an early lead, utilizing her strength as the lead-off runner. She and her teammates noted that with their second-place time in the 4x400 preliminary a night earlier, they knew what needed to be done.
“She gets us into a good position, and Lydia gets us started on her first 100, and me I just keep running and gaining speed as I go around the corner,” she said. “By the time I get to Izzy, I’m just about passed out because I’m running so fast ... and Izzy keeps us in a good position.”
Bluml had a split of 1:02.3 in the victorious lap, crossing the finish line just under two seconds ahead of runner-up Central Elkader.
Audubon, the Lady Dawgs’ mates from the Western Iowa Conference, placed eighth, using a gutsy performance by Hannah Thygesen in the final lap. She twisted her ankle in the girls’ 800-meter run earlier in the day but despite wha she said was some soreness came back to finish the Wheelers’ season strong.
The Wheelers came in at 4:14.11, with Madison Steckler and Mattie Nielsen also running.
“It’s crazy. I can’t really explain it,” said Zaiger, one of two seniors for the Wheeler girls and three on the squad overall. “It’s one more lap ... and it’s bittersweet, definitely. I’m just so blessed that God put us in this time in life together so we can do this and experience this and so thankful for the opportunities we’ve had in track.”
BACK TO THE ‘DAWGS
As noted earlier, Riverside’s strong relays showings went a long way toward the Lady Dawgs bringing home a third-place team trophy, with 40 points.
“It’s just amazing. The girls did everything, and I’m just cheering them on,” said coach Jared Hoffmann. “It was always what can we get to state, let’s build a culture ... that was my first two years. They’ve bought in. They bought in and did their job.”
The team medaled in all five relays over the three-day meet, plus several others on Saturday to build the impressive point total and turn the team around.
“It finally worked out to what can we score points in to let’s build off that,” sid Hoffmann.
Day 3 was the payoff, and just before the 4x400 won their state title, the foursome of Bluml, Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn claimed third in the 4x100 with a time of 50.94.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Dawgs were second in the 4x200, seventh in the 4x800 and fourth in the distance medley relay.
That accounted for 16 points. Seven more came from Andrusyshyn, a junior, who took fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.74) and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.41).
Erickson matched her seventh-place performance in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.03 in the finals to round out the Bulldogs’ big day.
AUDUBON HIGHLIGHTS
Audubon senior Gavin Smith finished his career in style, having a hand in a pair of bronze-medal finishes.
He took home third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.86, a personal best. His time improved by almost a half second over the preliminaries.
“It felt great coming out of the blocks,” said Smith of his 110-meter hurdles performance. “That’s one thing I’ve been having to work on these last couple of days. I think I did really good out of there and helping to lead and felt good around the middle section, then a couple of guys hit hurdles around me and I had to stay strong and focus and did my best time of the year.”
It was Smith’s concentration that also helped the Wheeler boys’ shuttle hurdle relay to a third-place time of 1:01.70. The time was 0.32 better than their preliminary time. With Smith as lead-off runner, he was flanked by Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen and Brandon Jensen.
The Audubon girls had a big weekend as well, and it was highlighted by a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay.
The same foursome that ran the 4x400-meter relay – Nielsen, Steckler, Zaiger and Thygesen – ran the third-best time with a 1:52.75.
Thygesen, in her final solo race for Audubon, later turned in a time of 2:33.20 to place 18th in the girls’ 800-meter run. During the race, she turned her ankle after running into the rail. The weekend was capped by Stefi Beisswenger turning in a personal best in the 1500-meter run, the 12th-best time at 5:09.13.
Also on Friday:
Boys’ distance medley relay: The Riverside boys’ capped off their final day at the state meet with an 11th-place finish in the sprint medley relay. The team of Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen, Ayden Salais and Mikey Casson turned in a time of 1:37.88.
Boys 100-meter dash: CAM senior Lane Spieker ended his track career with another medal, taking eighth with a personal best time of 11.19, in the finals.
There were two disqualifications involving area relays: the boys’ shuttle relay for CAM, and the boys’ 4x400-meter relay for Riverside.