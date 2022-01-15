The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Jan. 13, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Ice thickness is 7 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappies around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Good: Anglers are catching 7.5 inch bluegills in the campground arm of the lake.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest Council Bluffs: Variable ice conditions. A few anglers have reported fishing around Tin Can Dyke. Walleye — Fair: A few walleyes were caught along Tin Can Dyke with minnows.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Ice thickness is 8 inches. Bluegill — Good: Bluegill fishing is good around any of the cedar tree piles in the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow Lake will provide good fishing this winter. Find a cedar tree pile for best success.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Orient has a good bluegill and crappie population with a chance to catch a bonus walleye or yellow perch. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers report catching 8-inch bluegill.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Ice anglers are finding bluegills in tree piles. Black Crappie — No Report: There is a small population of large black crappies in the lake. Bluegill — Fair: Look for underwater tree piles to catch 8.5 inch bluegill.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake will provide good bluegill and black crappie fishing this winter. Geese are keeping a portion of the lake open. Black Crappie — No Report: Find crappies around deep tree piles that are close to the creek channel. There is a good population of black crappie in the lake. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill size has improved with the drawdown.
District lakes have 5 to 7 inches of ice. Use caution when venturing out, especially on lakes holding large numbers of geese. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Geese are keeping a large area of open water between the beach and campground. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnows fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Ice thickness is about 8-8.5 inches off the main boat ramp and the Moss Road boat ramp.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Ice thickness is about 9 inches off the main boat ramp and 9 inches at the north boat ramp. Geese are keeping an area of open water on the south end of the lake. Walleye — Slow: Try minnows fished along the roadbed or in the flooded timber near creek channels to catch walleye of all sizes. Yellow Perch — Slow: Catch yellow perch up to 10-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished off the roadbed.
Twelve Mile Lake, Unon County, four miles east of Creston: Ice thickness is about 8-8.5 inches off the east boat ramp and main boat ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with minnows fished along rock piles, deep cedar tree brush piles or along the roadbed.
Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 6 to 9 inches. Unseasonably warm weather last week may impact ice quality. Use caution and drill test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.