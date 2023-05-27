The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 25, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Arrowhead Pond, Pottawattamie County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Neola: Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 72 degrees. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning close to shore; they will average 8-inches.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Anglers are catching crappies around the jetties. Bluegill — Good: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegills. Fish will average 7-inches. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie — Fair: Black crappies are near the end of the spawn; look for them around the underwater reefs. Bluegill — Good: Look for bluegills around traditional spawning areas. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try Sonny’s dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye — Fiar: Walleye anglers are having success casting crankbaits.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Water clarity is 22 inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are close to shore spawning. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish — Fiar: Catch channel catfish up to 5 pounds with cut bait near the cleaning station.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Water clarity is very good. Black Crappie — Good: Black crappies have moved off spawning areas; look for them around deep structure. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are close to spawning areas. Cast small jigs and move often to find quality bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: The Viking Lake water level is close to full and will offer good fishing opportunities. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for post-spawn crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. Bluegill — Good: Cast small jigs and move often to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas to catch crappies of all sizes. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs or small worms under a bobber along rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 9-inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along the fish mounds to catch all sizes of walleyes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Try jigs along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappies.
Water temperature is in the low 70s in most lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.