Rick Scott is the Top Shot of Cass County in 2023.
He was announced as the top marksman in the annual contest, hosted by Wickman Chemical and taking place throughout the summer.
In the four-person championship round, Scott had a 44, eight ahead of Chuck Kinzie with a 36. Marty Boose (32) and Heath Irlmeier (29) rounded out the top four.
Top composite scores for the year saw Scott score a 104, six in front of Tanner O’Brien with a 98 and Josh Wittrock and his 97.
Other scores:
96: Christian Kinzie, Jim Croft and Chuck Kinzie. 95: Marty Boose. 94: Tom Herford. 92: Erich Wickman.
88: Zeb Wickman. 86: Jamie Meads. 84: Randy Henningsen and Mark O’Brien. 77: Clarke Borkowski. 52: Bob McHugh.