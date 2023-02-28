IMG_9779.jpg

Atlantic's Paytn Harter drives to the basket as she's about to be fouled by Council Bluffs St. Albert's Missy Evezic (43) during a game Friday, Jan. 27, at Atlantic.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Atlantic's Paytn Harter and Jada Jensen headlined the Trojan girls' basketball team all season, and it payed off with spots on the all-Hawkeye Ten Conference first-team.

