It’s hard to believe that, for most of the News-Telegraph area’s teams, the regular season has but one more week left in it.
Atlantic, an Iowa Class 3A team, is the only one with two weeks left in the regular season. The Trojans, along with the 63 other Class 3A and all 48 Class 4A teams, will learn their post-season pairings in another week.
Earlier this week, the Class 1A and 2A pairings were announced, and the seven other area teams will be in action as early as Saturday, July 1.
We’ll go over the pairings and who’s favored to advance the furthest in their brackets another time. For now, the focus is on conference championships, and it’s this week when champions, runners-up and placings will be decided.
So here’s where things stand as of Thursday, with a week left for the Class 1A and 2A schools, and two weeks for the larger schools:
BASEBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference:
- This is Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s race to win. With a 10-1 record in conference play, the Titans have a two-game lead over Harlan (9-3), with Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-5) and Carroll Kuemper Catholic (10-5) the closest competitors. And the Titans’ schedule is favorable, with Atlantic, Creston, Shenandoah and Glenwood left. The above-mentioned closest competitors plus Clarinda might have to settle for second. Atlantic had the Titans Friday night and were yet to play Red Oak before finishing with non-conference games, but they can still finish seventh.
Corner Conference:
- With a 14-1 win over Griswold Monday night, Fremont-Mills clinched sole claim to the conference title. Griswold finished in a tie for fourth in the league, thanks to a win over Sidney, the Tigers’ first win over a Corner team other than Essex in their five years in the conference.
Rolling Valley Conference:
- The conference race appears to be between three teams: Woodbine, West Harrison and Coon Rapids-Bayard. All of them had a four-game advantage over fourth-place Exira-EHK. CR-B and Woodbine were set to play their second game of the season Thursday, after the Crusaders won an 8-3 game Tuesday, and West Harrison split with the Crusaders earlier in the week. The conference schedules are favorable for those three as the final week approaches. Exira-EHK and CAM should finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
West Central Activities Conference:
- ACGC took a step back this season and will probably finish either ninth or 10th in the conference. Van Meter, the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A and this week picked up a signature win over Class 4A No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes, is in the driver’s seat for the title, and has two wins over second-place Pleasantville, and has no ranked teams within the WCAC left to play.
Western Iowa Conference:
- Underwood is the WIC champion (14-3) and Treynor (11-3) will be the runner-up. The Cardinals, who had just Missouri Valley left in conference play Friday, could’ve had a chance to share the league title, but Riverside played spoiler earlier this week when they got their first win over the Cardinals since at least 2007. The Bulldogs (5-10) could finish fifth or in a tie for sixth, while AHSTW (7-7) might finish as high as fourth. Audubon will probably occupy the league basement, a 2-12 record in hand going into the final two games of the conference season.
SOFTBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference:
- Creston (13-2) had a two-game lead prior to Thursday’s games over Atlantic (11-4), with Glenwood (10-5) and Clarinda (9-6) the closest competitors. The league-leading Panthers met Clarinda on Thurdsay, then have sixth-place Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig left. After Harlan on Thursday, left for Atlantic were Red Oak, Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig. Clarinda also had Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Harlan, while Glenwood had Red Oak, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Kuemper left.
While the top four should be favored in each of their games, nothing has been a given in a topsy-turvy year. For instance, St. Albert and Kuemper each have upset wins over Atlantic. So it could still be very interesting down the stretch, and it proves that you have to be on your toes each and every night.
Corner Conference:
- Softball is by far Griswold’s most successful sport, and they ran the table once again in Corner Conference play. Now, with the talent they appear to have, all coach Jody Rossell’s team needs to do is beef up the non-conference schedule – word is they’ll be in Atlantic’s Trojan Softball Invitational in 2024, in the very least – and that might make them even more formidable in the league in the future.
Rolling Valley Conference:
- Exira-EHK reloaded its pitching corps, and riding the arms of eighth-graders Riley Miller, Taryn Petersen and Brooklyn Flathers, the Spartans laid claim to another RVC title, clinching with a resounding 11-1 win Monday night over second-place Woodbine. CAM, which won a wild 18-17 game over Boyer Valley earlier this week, has the chance for an upper-division finish if they can get the two teams immediately above them, Glidden-Ralston (Friday) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (Monday); doing so against both teams means a season split.
West Central Activities Conference:
- Van Meter is 15-1 and has a two-game lead over second-place Interstate 35 of Truro. The Bulldogs need to take care of business against the third- and fourth-place teams in the WCAC, Earlham and Des Moines Christian, to sew up the title, and they’re both teams they’ve beaten the first time around. ACGC, which also has a doubleheader date with the Bulldogs, finish with Panorama and West Central Valley, and getting wins over both (and thus season splits) could move them into a tie for eighth.
Western Iowa Conference:
- Audubon, AHSTW and Riverside were bunched up in the middle of the WIC standings, and all three are having pretty decent seasons. As for the league title, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia were 1-2, both teams having split their regular season series, 4-1 by the Lady Reds, 3-1 by the Panthers.
Mo-Valley had Tri-Center and Treynor left, while Lo-Ma was to finish with AHSTW and Riverside. If both teams win both their remaining games, they’re co-champions. But know that any of their opponents are looking to play spoiler, and Treynor has a 10-7 win over the Panthers. (For what it’s worth, Missouri Valley lost to Underwood, 14-13, and the Eagles are well out of contention.)
Cutting to the chase: Both teams need to bring their A game if they want to assure themselves a share of the WIC title.
That’s it for this week. Next week, we’ll probably have some regular-season conference league leaders to talk about, and some News-Telegraph area athletes are in the top 5.
Buckle up and get ready for a fun ride.