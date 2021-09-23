COUNCIL BLUFFS – Atlantic battled but fell in four sets to Council Bluffs St. Albert in Hawkeye Ten Conference action.
Down 2-0, the Trojans took the third set but lost a tight fourth set in the 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 decision that went the way of the Saintes.
Aubrey Guyer had 16 kills on 32 attempts for a 0.500 efficiency rate, while Chloe Mullenix had kills on 15 attempts. Other leaders included Lexi Noelck with 23 assists, Jada Jensen with 19 assists, Ava Rush with 25 digs, and Guyer and Abby Smith with 14 digs apiece.
The Trojans (2-2 Hawkeye Ten, 12-7 overall) will host Creston and Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Tuesday.