BASEBALL
Atlantic 13-10, Shenandoah 12-0: It took some scratching, and perhaps some kicking and screaming as well, but Atlantic got the job done in the end in the front end of a doubleheader vs. the Mustangs Monday night at American Legion Park in Shenandoah with that 13-12 win.
Neither team had real solid footing the entire first game, even after the Trojans seemed to get control with an eight-run fifth inning for a 12-6 lead, only for the Mustangs to scratch across four in the bottom half of the frame to keep it close.
Carter Pellett had four RBIs, while Easton O'Brien scored three times as an insurance run in the top of the seventh was needed to pull out the win. The Trojans used five pitchers in the contest, and it was O'Brien who picked up the win with 1-1/3 innings of relief.
No such drama was needed in the nightcap. Hudson McLaren and Sawyer Tarrell combined for the one-hit shutout, with McLaren striking out three. McLaren helped his cause at the plate with three hits and three RBIs, while Jaice Larson brought home a pair off his base hit.
The Trojans scored six runs in the top of the first, added three more in the second and never looked back in the nightcap.
SOFTBALL
Atlantic 9-7, Shenandoah 1-1: The Trojans got back into the win column in style on the road, with Zoey Kirchhoff and Rley Wood each going the distance in their respective games, combining for 14 strikeouts on the evening while giving up six hits between them.
A four-run fifth inning was the game-sealer for the Trojans in the first game. Lila Wiederstein had two hits and an RBI, while Claire Pellett had a two-RBI single as offensive highlights.
The nightcap was an eventual pull-away victory, with three runs in the first and single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Wood was the star, and in addition to the pitching win, had three hits, two runs and two RBI along with a pair of stolen bases. Kirchhoff and Ava Rush also had two hits, while Madison Huddleson added two RBI.