Belle Berg is a multi-sport athlete who has the potential to succeed in everything she competes in.
The Atlantic junior’s most successful sport has been golf.
This past week, she placed 10th at the West Des Moines Valley Invitational, shooting an 87 on the tough Willow Creek Golf Course, in her first 18-hole meet of the year. Her score placed her well within the best of the Class 4A golfers, and also proved that Atlantic continually has success in girls’ golf and competes well with the best of much larger schools.
For the season, she leads the Trojans with a nine-hole average of 44, and represents a good chance to get Atlantic back to state in some form, either as an individual or part of the entire team.
Belle Berg has earned this week’s Athlete Of the Week honors, and here’s what she had to say about her senior year and more:
Spring sport you are involved in: Golf
Parents and family: Nathan and Amanda Berg; one brother, Zane.
Favorites (food, music/artist/song, hobby): My favorite food is strawberries or chicken strips.
When did you start getting involved in the sport you are in now?: I started golfing when I was about 7 or 8. My dad started teaching me and then I got involved in junior golf.
What is the one thing you like the most about your sport?: I like how there are always different challenges even if you play the same course. You can always better yourself and I love the mental challenge.
What is your favorite memory about sports (not necessarily the sport you are in)?: My favorite memory isn’t a specific memory but I love getting to meet new people. Each tournament I meet new people and get to have fun and enjoy the game with them.
Other activities involved at school: Cross country, archery, National Honor Society and band.
What one thing have you learned the most from your coaches and teammates?: My teammates teaching me how to have fun while you golf.
What advice would you give future athletes in your sport?: Golf is a sport where you get what you put into it. If you want to get better you have to put lots of time and effort into it. You don’t just show up on the course one day and shoot par.