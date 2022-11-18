ATLANTIC – This could be the year.
After three straight 9-14 seasons, the pieces are in place for the Atlantic girls' basketball team to make its move up, up, up-up-up-up the Hawkeye Ten Conference ladder and be in the mix for a league title.
With two second-team all-Hawkeye Ten players from a year ago back, plus another strong post player also in the starting lineup, coach Dan Vargason and his staff are sending a confident, experienced team onto the floor this winter.
Five seniors are on the roster: Aubrey Guyer, Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Kiera Olson and Abbi Richter.
"They've come up and every year they've contributed in some way to our programs," said Vargason. "Look at volleyball they got that back on track, and for us in basketball they've got skill and they're tall and physical. Hopefully they can do something for us that's happened just one in the past 20 years and that's win."
Tops on the list are senior Jensen and sophomore Paytn Harter, the two returning all-conference players, and Guyer. Harter and Jensen are the third- and fifth-leading returning scorers from the Hawkeye Ten, Harter putting up 13.6 ppg and Jensen 12.7. Guyer's not far behind with 6.7 ppg.
All three started virtually every game a year ago, and they each filled out the stat lines in the book. Harter, at 5'9", has eight rebounds per game average, fourth on the list of returnees, plus 52 steals and nine blocks. Jensen, 5'11" and the team's playmaker, brings back seven swatted shots, 77 thefts and 80 assists.
Jensen was described as a strong, physical athlete who is tough to defend, gets to the rim and has a good mid-range shot. Harter, who shot above 60% from the field last year, has expanded her range and will be counted on to shoot more inside the paint. Guyer, the 6'0" post player also brings back 4.5 rebounds, 37 assists, 38 steals and 12 blocked shots, and Vargason said her height and athleticism are keys to her success.
Also back this winter are Huddleson, Olson, and junior Claire Pellett, all who saw substantial varsity minutes last year. Sophomore Maddie Richter has also done well in practice and could see a lot of playing time.
Huddleson, a starter last year, has been shooting the ball better in practice this past week. Olson primarily came off the bench but her role is expanding this winter and has been doing some good things in the paint and finishing shots inside.
"Those are the girls that are leading the team," said Vargason. "There's still some girls that can get into this," he added, referring to Abbi Richter, junior Avery Knuth, and freshmen Zoey Kirchhoff, McKenna Schroeder and Lila Wiederstein. "They're the ones that have distanced themselves early on ... and a solid crew."
And then, some youth that could really contribute at all of the levels, athletes like Addie Freund, Adler Bruce, Katrina Williams and others who could contribute and eventually see time on varsity.
Of the program's 24 players, 13 are freshmen.
"We've got a group of five that we've got to replace after this season, so this group we're going to have to develop," said Vargason.
The Trojans won just three of their 10 Hawkeye Ten games last year, but with all that talent back, the number of wins figures to bump up considerably.
"We've been on nine (wins) the last three years and we want to win," said Vargason. "We want to flip that and get into 15 and 16. They've got big goals for themselves and we want to win more games."
The Hawkeye Ten Conference will once again be tough. Glenwood, last year's Hawkeye Ten champion and an Iowa Class 4A state semifinalist, is probably the league favorite until someone knocks them off, and they have senior Jenna Hopp (16.9 ppg) back. Council Bluffs Lewis Central statistically has the most pieces back and might make a strong run, while Carroll Kuemper and Clarinda return a lot of players from a year ago.
"Glenwood used to be that runaway train ... but this year there's a lot of teams that can compete and could make this Hawkeye Ten a fun battle. We consider ourselves in that mix.
"We want to make a deep post-season run and give ourselves a chance," said Vargason. "We don't want to get sent to Cherokee for Round 2. Let's make that Round 3 (the regional semifinal) and give ourselves a chance to play in Des Moines. We have some work to do, but we have the talent."