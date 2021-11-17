CEDAR FALLS – Barry Bower admits he didn’t know anything about the former Preston High School’s football team back in the late 2000s decade, when he was head coach at nearby Durant in eastern Iowa.
Preston was playing eight-man football back then, even before they merged with nearby East Central of Miles to form Easton Valley 10 years ago. Durant was the 11-man school, and when it came to off- and pre-season scrimmages, the Wildcats – which Bower helmed from 2008-2009, practiced against metro schools, teams like Davenport North, Davenport West and North Scott.
Not even in a summertime 7-on-7 camp, where eight- and 11-man schools sometimes scrimmage, did the Durant meet either Preston or East Central.
Fast forward a dozen years later, and now Bower, the head coach for his hometown CAM Cougars, will get his first-ever look at the Preston-based Easton Valley, the school located roughly 50 miles southeast of Dubuque as the crow flies.
And come Thursday morning, in the biggest game of the year – heck, it’s only for the state championship – the first ever meeting between a Bower-coached team and the River Hawks will be the first-ever state championship appearance for both schools.
CAM and Easton Valley, top-ranked and the No. 3 team in the final Associated Press poll, squaring off for the state championship. It’s a 9:30 a.m. kickoff at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
A first-time experience for both teams involved. Bower knows the feeling is just as great, full of anticipation and excitement for the Preston, Spragueville, Miles and Sabula communities in eastern Iowa. He’s witnessed it in his own communities, that of Anita, Cumberland, Massena and Wiota, in southwestern Iowa.
“This being our first time in our program’s history, just getting to Dome was monumental,” said Bower. “It’s been monumental for the community and our program. It was an awesome feeling that we’re taking another step and playing for state championship.
“It’s something special and something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. It’s special for alumni and current players and their families and our communities. These are exciting times and the way it’s bringing our communities together is absolutely fantastic.”
To get to that first state championship, they’ll have quite a formidable task in playing the River Hawks, also unbeaten at 12-0.
They average 61.7 points per game while allowing just 15.1. Only twice did they give up five or more touchdowns, and that included a 42-36 semifinal win over defending state champion Remsen St. Mary’s. That 42 points scored against the Hawks was the only time they’ve scored that few of points.
The defense has forced 29 turnovers, including 16 interceptions. Hayden Felkey and Aidin Farrell each have more than 100 tackles, and Felkey has 42 tackles for loss, including 17 sacks. Farrell, Dillon Beck and Dylon Dyson have combined for 66 more tackles for losses.
The River Hawks have allowed just 572 yards rushing on the year, and rushing is a core part of the CAM offensive output.
“If we can control line can find some creases, we can do some good things. But their staple is defense ... our staple a little bit of both, but we need to make sure we match them up front,” said Bower.
That said, the offense is nothing short of impressive.
The River Hawks have piled up 5,054 total yards offense, and it’s roughly 55-45 passing-to-rushing. Conor Gruver has 2,871 yards passing on 178-of-249, with 51 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. His favorite targets are Felkey (41-974, 18 touchdowns) and Carson Fuegen (68-880, 15 touchdowns), while twoothers – Andin Farrell and Aidan Gruver – have between 300 and 400 yards receiving.
Charlie Simpson is the top running back, with 143 carries for 1,273 yards and 29 touchdowns. The main backups are Fuegen (46-329, nine touchdowns) and Farrell (36-254, four TDs). Fuegen is also the team’s return specialist, with two kicks and a punt returned for a touchdown.
Gruver had 266 yards on 20-of-23 passing and three touchdowns against Remsen St. Mary’s, while Simpson had 142 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
Lane Spieker, the do-everything player for CAM all season, had 426 total yards in the Cougars’ semifinal matchup against Audubon, resulting in seven touchdowns. Six of those were rushing touchdowns, part of a 289-yard day.
Teamwise, the Cougars have piled up 5,583 total yards, of which 4,283 have been on the ground. Spieker’s total is 3,240 on 259 carries ... and believe it when it’s conceivable that with a really great day he could finish with two miles of rushing offense on the season.
But for right now, it’s about finding a way to stop Easton Valley’s impressive ability to move the ball.
“(Gruver) has passed for nearly 3,000 yards and has a 71% completion rate, so when that happens you’re doing something right,” said Bower. “And when you mix in their run game ... (Simpson) has rushed for over 1,000 yards, and he’s very powerful, so that makes for a tough day.
“And then they have their receiving corps (in Felkey and Fuegen). They have athletes on the outside that can do some good things. That’s pretty impressive,” he continued.
That means the pressure will be on the guys up front, the front four or five, to try to stop, or at least slow down the River Hawks.
“We’ve got to make sure we stay assignment sound and got to make sure tackle well. First and foremost, the yards after contact that (Simpson) has after contact is unbelievable. We’ve got to make sure read keys and get lined up correctly.”
The team that does that better, the front line lining up at the line of scrimmage – and heck, even gets the opposing side to line up incorrectly more of the time – will be in the driver’s seat toward winning their first state championship.
But no matter what happens, Thursday’s game will be the culmination of a game that all involved will remember forever.