CAM, Audubon and ACGC knew for the past couple of weeks they'd be playing a Week 9 game as a playoff contest.

No surprises they were in when the final field was known late Friday night.

But with huge victories, including a heart-stopping last-minute (literally) comeback victory by AHSTW, two other teams are in: the Vikings in Class A and Exira-EHK in eight-man. The Spartans beat Coon Rapids-Bayard to nap the third guaranteed spot in eight-man District 10.

This Friday opens the playoffs, with all games having a 7 p.m. start time. After Friday's games, four four-team pods with all the winners will be drawn and released for the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

Here's where the area teams are going:

EIGHT-MAN

CAM, which completed an undefeated season in eight-man District 10, drew East Mills (4-4). It'll be a rematch of a regular-season non-district game wherein the Cougars won 78-7. The game is at Anita.

Audubon, at 7-1 and the District 10 runner-up, will host Stanton-Essex (6-2). The two teams have never met.

Exira-EHK, a 52-15 winner Friday night over Coon Rapids-Bayard, improved to 5-3 on the season. They'll be taking to the road to face Remsen fourth-ranked St. Mary's, a team they've never faced. The Hawks are the defending state champions. 

CLASS A

AHSTW's win over Riverside at mid-season proved huge, and in the end they got in as the No. 4 team from District 7. The 4-4 Vikings will travel to seventh-ranked Woodbury Central of Moville for their first round game.

CLASS 1A

ACGC's historic season continues as they will host at least one post-season game. The 7-1 Chargers will welcome South Hamilton of Jewell. The Hawks won their last two games and this will be the first meeting between the two teams.

