Atlantic found a football home the last district cycle in Iowa Class 3A.
And it's that classification where the Trojans will remain for the 2023-2024 district cycle, according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The IHSAA on Monday released information regarding where the state's 331 football schools – 262 in 11-man over six classes, and 69 in the single-class eight-player – will be classified during the next district cycle.
The information came following the IHSAA's Board of Control and Representative Council meetings late last week.
Atlantic is the sixth-smallest school in Class 3A, according to the IHSAA's preliminary list, based on the Iowa Department of Education's finalized data for school enrollment (BEDS) and free and reduced lunch percentages. These approved updates for football’s new socioeconomic factor have resulted in final classification numbers.
Other Class 3A schools that were on the Trojans' district schedule last year are expected to be Creston, Harlan and Knoxville. Carroll is the second-largest school in Class 3A and is also nearby.
Of the area's three other 11-man football schools, AHSTW moves up to Class 1A after spending several years in Class A. ACGC moves down to Class A, the class where Riverside will remain.
The area's four eight-player schools – Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold – will remain eight-player.
Some notable changes statewide:
Moving up: ADM of Adel moves to Class 4A, with two all-state players – Aiden Flora and Brevin Doll – returning for their senior seasons. Van Meter, which had dominated Class 1A for several years, moves to Class 2A.
Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Washington move into Class 5A. It'll be Liberty's first time in the largest class for a full-district cycle; they were classed in the largest tier of schools for what was supposed to be the 2020-2021 district cycle, but the cycle was scrapped after the pandemic-impacted 2020 season. Williamsburg is in Class 3A after spending the past decade playing a Class 2A schedule.
Moving down: Red Oak and Shenandoah are both in Class 1A this year after spending years in Class 2A. Panorama moves to Class A after being a 1A school, while Sidney will return to eight-player after spending the last two years as one of the smallest Class A schools.
Statewide, Des Moines North and Sioux City West move to Class 4A after being in the state's largest class (Class 5A). Perry, which has struggled the last several years, moves to Class 3A, down from 4A, along with Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant. Saydel is now a Class 2A school after spending the last district cycle as a Class 3A'er.
Once classifications are verified this week by the education department, the IHSAA will develop and share districts (for eight-player through Class 4A) and Class 5A groups as early as next week. Participating schools will then submit priority lists for their available non-district contests. Once received, IHSAA will assemble regular season schedules for all participating schools, with an estimated release of mid-April.
BASEBALL NEWS
Also announced after the IHSAA's meeting were baseball sites for the 2023 state baseball tournament, and those sites are familiar to fans.
The University of Iowa in Iowa City will continue to host the Class 3A and 4A tournaments, set for July 17-21, as part of the year-to-year arrangement at Duane Banks Field. Renovations have been planned at the on-campus ballpark, but athletic department officials now anticipate those updates taking place in 2024. The tournament is expected require an alternate site once renovations begin at the 2,300-seat ballpark.
The Class 1A and 2A tourneys will remain at Merchants Stadium in Carroll.
OTHER BUSINESS
Member schools will receive the 2021-22 Annual Report via email this week, with printed copies available upon request. The report provides organizational and financial information from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 about the IHSAA, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The FY 2022 report included $1.36 million sent directly to member schools for postseason expenses. It is the 14th consecutive year the IHSAA has given out more than $1 million in participant and host school allowances and awards. Of Iowa’s four activity organizations, the IHSAA is unique in not charging member schools for membership or entry fees.
More information on the IHSAA’s organizational status is available through its online Frequently Asked Questions.
Also, digital manuals are now available for spring regular seasons in golf, tennis, and track and field, and for summer regular season baseball. These online-only documents are subject to change, with postseason manuals in select sports posted later this spring.