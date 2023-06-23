STUART – Wednesday saw the return to midweek racing after a couple of Sunday shows at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway.
Winners for the night were Kolby Sabin, Cam Reimers, Jeff Mueller, Skylar Pruitt, Josh Gilman and Tyler Jonson.
IMCA Sport Compacts were up first with Jeremiah Downing firing off from the pole. Anthony Clark and Kolby Sabin worked their way through the field with Sabin getting the advantage early on. Clark worked the back bumper and rear quarter panel of Sabin, but the race would end cleanly with Sabin taking the win. Clark finished second with Owen Richards third, Downing fourth and David Kimmel fifth.
Mike Dullard and David Schwartz brought the IMCA Northern SportMods to the track next and it was Schwartz taking control from the drop of the green flag. 8th starting Cam Reimers methodically picked off six of the seven cars in front of him, and by lap five all he had left was the leader. Schwartz ran a smooth line, but Reimers was faster on the bottom and slid by on lap 12 to take over the lead. There were a couple of close calls with lap traffic, but Reimers maintained the top spot and went on to take the win. Schwartz held on to second over Mitchell Morris with Matt Avila fourth and Dullard fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars came to the speedway next, and Jeff Mueller used his front row start to rocket out to the lead. Buck Schafroth gave chase for the entire 20 laps but there was no catching Mueller on this night as he cruised to the feature win. Schafroth finished second with Miciah Hidlebaugh third, Austin Bouzek fourth and Rowdee Van Genderen fifth.
Rick Reiter and Jared Smith led the IMCA Hobby Stocks to the green flag and it was Smith showing the way in the early going. Skylar Pruitt ran second for most of the race until a yellow flag on lap 10 stacked the field up for a restart. This was exactly what Pruitt needed as he took the lead on the outside of Smith and never looked back in taking the win. Smith finished second with Rusty Bates third, Solomon Bennett fourth and Joe Doran fifth.
IMCA Modifieds came out next with Josh Gilman leading Drew Janssen and Martin Bennett over the first half of the race. Bennett would fade as Canadian driver Isaiah Geisel got to third with five laps to go, but there was no touching Gilman as he sailed to the 3.5-second win. Janssen finished second with Geisel third, Chase Rudolf fourth and Bennett fifth.
Tyler Jonson and Nathan Kilwine drew the first two pills for the feature, and it was the two of them duking it out over the entire 15 laps to determine the winner! Jonson led through lap 7 with Kilwine getting the lead at the line over the next 4 circuits. Jonson recovered to take the lead back and would go on to the win, his first at the track in as many starts. Kilwine settled for second with Ben Kraus third, Lucas Daniels fourth and Kaden Rice fifth.
We would like to thank all who came out to support the racetrack at our seventh event of the year. Thursday, June 29, will see the Ron Little Memorial and the Midwest Madness Tour finale with our six regular classes battling for prize and prestige on the quarter mile bullring. See you then!