CLARINDA – It was doubles and triples night for Atlantic Tuesday night in Clarinda.
Colton Rasmussen scored a team-high 22 points, while Carter Pellett had likely a career-best 17 rebounds in the boys' game.
The girls made it a triple, as in three players in double figures: Jada Jensen with a game-high 13 and Aubrey Guyer and Paytn Harter each with 11.
A full house, you might say, and it was enough to pick up a pair of victories for the Trojans.
For the Trojan boys, it was the first win of the year, a 53-41 win over the previously unbeaten Cardinals. It came on the heels of a pair of tough losses to open the season.
"It feels really good," said Trojan forward Colton Rasmussen of the boys' first win. "The first two games started out in a struggle, and we didn't play as I thought we could have today, but we played good enough to win and that is going to really help us bounce off and keep winning."
Coach Derek Hall, who was absent due to illness, promised after Saturday's loss to ADM that practices would be "interesting" on Monday. While Rasmussen didn't say exactly what happened, he did say one thing that came out was improved shooting.
"Just in practice, my shots started to fall better and I started to feel more confident. I just felt more confident (against Clarinda)," he said. "We just didn't have as many bigs in there so we could space the ball a little better."
Assistant coaches Dalton Franken and Jacey Hough, who coached in Hall's absence, used a little bit different starting lineup against the Cardinals. It showed early on Jayden Proehl's pair of three-point baskets and a tightened defense in the second quarter to help the Trojans to a 24-17 halftime lead.
Franken said that Hall was missed in a way, but noted a great game plan came together and it added up to a victory. The Trojans went with a bit smaller lineup, as opposed to two larger post players in previous lineups, and having a second ball-handler on the court to help stretch the Cardinal defense helped, he continued.
"We stuck to the game plan and I thought we executed well on the defensive end," said Franken. "We were really focused on keeping them off the glass and limiting them to one shot in transition and I thought we did that really well. I was proud of how well we shot the ball, and players were stepping up and taking shots with confidence. We haven't shot the ball well so to see some shots fall was really great."
And Rasmussen was a big part of that, showing some of the potential many observers thought he might have.
"We told Colton before the game, 'Look, you have the green light. Whatever you want to do. Play with confidence and whatever you want to do,'" said Franken. "Not only was he scoring, he was creating shots for teammates and rebounding well, so an all-around good performance from him tonight."
The Trojans began extending the lead in the third quarer on three-point shots by Ryder Burk, Kinnick Juhl and Rasmussen. Rasmussen was a perfect 8-for-8 at the line in the fourth quarter as the Trojans led by as much as 19 in the final minutes.
"This (win) is just going to help with our confidence, and that's what we need going into the next games to keep winning," said Rasmussen.
GIRLS GAME
The Cardinal girls' team is improved, but against the Trojans, the final score was deceiving. This one was never close.
The Trojans jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, a pair of baskets by Madison Huddleson. The defense pressured the Cardinals' guards into multiple turnovers, often before they even got any sort of a shot off.
The lead ballooned on another 20-0 run, and the Trojans led 30-6 at halftime.
It was 52-20 early in the fourth quarter when coach Dan Vargason emptied his bench and gave his younger players – athletes like Makenna Schroder, Zoey Kirchhoff, Avery Knuth, Lila Wiederstein and Abbi Richter – some well-deserved playing time.
After a couple of tough losses in close games, it felt really good for the Trojans to jump on someone and not let up on the pressure.
"We talked after the last two games, there was a little bit of frustration ... we don't like moral victories," said Vargason. "We're sick of that. We wanted a victory on the scoreboard and got that in a big way.
"The first half, we looked absolutely phenomenal," he continued. "Offensively we moved the ball and got it inside and out, and we shot the ball well early. (Huddleson) got us started early and (Clarinda's) offense really struggled against our pressure. We got points off the turnovers and that's what we want to do."
Building that big lead gave Vargason the opportunity to empty the bench early in the fourth quarter, athletes Vargason said earned their time on the floor.
"Everyone contributed in some way, whether it was rebounding, scoring, defense ... it was good to see that. I was happy with our team effort all the way around," he said.
That win, along with the boys, will be big going into Friday's doubleheader at Creston.