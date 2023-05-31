060123-nt-stuartspeedway01.jpg

Dallon Murty won the IMCA Stock Cars' Whole Hog 50 at the Stuart International Speedway Monday, May 29. The win guarantees Murty a starting spot in the All-Star event at the IMCA Supernationals in September.

 Bruce Badgley/Motorsports Photography

STUART – The finale of the 3rd annual Whole Hog 50 sponsored by VanEaton Pork ran Monday at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway.

