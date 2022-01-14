We’re back to it. After several months of on-and-off honoring area athletes for their work in and on the courts, mats, pool, fields and courses, the News-Telegraph once again is honoring area athletes for outstanding accomplishments during the past week.
The first two honorees for the winter 2022 season are both from Atlantic: boys’ swimmer Brayden Atkinson and wrestler Kadin Stutzman.
In the pool, Atkinson is one of four seniors for the Trojan swimmers, and who have stuck it out for the past four years. This past week in a dual against Council Bluffs Lewis Central, he helped key two relay wins: the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestye. Showing how well he works with others, he teamed with six of his eight teammates over the two relays to post the exciting victories.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the quartet of Brayden Atkinson, Abe Schechinger, Bryan York and Alex Sampson posted a 1-1/2 second victory over the top relay team from Lewis Central, coming in at 1:59.39.
On the wrestling mats, Stutzman overcame a surprise loss earlier in the week to Harlan’s Zane Bendorf (in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers) to win, in dominating style, the 170-pound championship at the Rollin Dyer Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8.
Smith dominated all three of his matches, including Bondurant-Farrar’s Porter Smith in the championship. In the title bout, he recorded two first-period takedowns to establish the lead. He had 10 takedowns on the afternoon and also scored a pinfall win and a 7-0 decision.
Great job to both Brayden and Kadin!