Atlantic has been assigned to a Class 3A substate that spans most of western Iowa and includes one school near the Des Moines suburbs.
The Trojans are in Substate 8, along with Carroll, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Perry and Sioux City Heelan.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association made the announcement, along with substate assignments for other Class 3A and Class 4A schools, on Friday.
Coaches from each substate are expected to meet sometime the week of Feb. 12 to determine seeds and quarterfinal pairings. Those pairings will be announced sometime after that.
Quarterfinal games are Monday, Feb. 21, with semifinals on Feb. 24. The substate game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28